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🏥 Covington, KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $100K
Covington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to labs to long‑term care. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours, good benefits, or a step up in your nursing career.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Journey Recovery Center
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians
- Location: Covington, KY
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs, Regular)
- Salary: Not listed
No nights, holidays, or weekends. You’ll support providers with vitals, exams, injections, lab work, and patient instructions in an outpatient recovery setting, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, and career growth. Requires a HS diploma/GED plus MA/CNA/clinical experience or related clinical program.
Medical Assistant – Float, Northern Kentucky Locations
- Employer: HealthPoint Family Care, Inc.
- Location: Based in Covington, KY, floats to all NKY sites
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Great fit if you like variety and moving between clinics. Nonprofit setting with nine paid federal holidays, your birthday off, generous PTO, retention bonus, and broad benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), etc.). Medical office experience and HS diploma required.
Triage – Medical Assistant
- Employer: HealthPoint Family Care, Inc.
- Location: Covington, KY
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri day shift
- Salary: Not listed; retention bonus up to $4,000
Day-shift triage role in a mission-driven nonprofit clinic. You’ll handle clinical support and triage tasks with retention bonuses (starting at $1,500), two free sets of scrubs, tuition reimbursement up to $1,000/year, nine paid holidays, birthday off, and strong benefits. Requires medical assisting or nursing experience.
Lab Assistant – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Location: Highland Heights, KY (onsite at Global Central Lab, near Covington)
- Type: Full-time, 1st or 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level lab role in a global science company, ideal if you want to break into clinical labs. You’ll process clinical samples, prep reagents, maintain equipment, and support lab operations on either 1st shift (8am–5pm) or 2nd shift (2–10:30pm). Requires HS diploma/equivalent and up to 1 year of related experience.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – PRN, Covington Area
- Employer: Premise Health (via VetJobs listing)
- Location: Health centers in Covington, Florence, Fort Wright & Georgetown, KY
- Type: PRN, Mon–Fri day shift as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Good for experienced LPNs wanting flexible, weekday PRN work in employer health centers. You’ll provide direct patient care, phlebotomy, wound care, and specimen collection. Requires KY LPN/LVN license, BLS, and ~3 years clinical experience. PRN staff get 401(k) with match, wellness program, EAP, and free virtual primary/behavioral care.
Director of Nursing – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: American Medical Associates
- Location: Covington, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $100K
Leadership role running nursing operations in a SNF. You’ll supervise all nursing staff, manage policies and procedures, oversee hiring and staffing levels, and track resident health needs and incidents. Requires Kentucky RN license, current DON experience in a nursing home, and strong long-term care leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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