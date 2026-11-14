Covington’s leadership job scene is strong right now, especially in healthcare, nonprofits, and specialized services. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: Paul Davis Restoration (IICRC listing)

Paul Davis Restoration (IICRC listing) Location: Covington, KY (Greater Cincinnati & Dayton)

(Greater Cincinnati & Dayton) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $135,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, bonus, company car, training & development

Senior role leading a growing property restoration operation—overseeing multiple divisions, financial performance, and department leaders. Good fit if you’ve led teams in restoration, construction, or other project-based services and want both P&L responsibility and culture-building.

Employer: Blood Cancer United

Location: Covington, KY (Cincinnati market)

(Cincinnati market) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $95,000 base pay range

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, 403(b), generous PTO, wellness & EAP, annual incentive plan

Lead multiple fundraising staff teams and high-level volunteers to grow peer-to-peer campaigns that support blood cancer research. Ideal for someone with 7–8+ years in fundraising or nonprofit leadership who loves building teams, managing big goals, and doing mission-driven work.

Employer: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

Location: Covington, KY (Greater Cincinnati HQ)

(Greater Cincinnati HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, up to $25,000 sign-on bonus

Not listed, Perks: Global CRO, leadership development, mentoring, tuition reimbursement, strong health benefits, hybrid options, paid parental leave

High-level role overseeing multiple Phase I–IV clinical trials and leading Clinical Project Managers across regions. Best for candidates with 10+ years in clinical research/project management who want to guide complex global studies and mentor teams while staying close to the science.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.