Covington’s tech scene is busy right now, with several cloud and software roles hiring. If you’re into Python, Angular, or AWS, these are worth a look.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S. only; excludes CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, WA)

(U.S. only; excludes CA, CO, IL, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, WA) Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Work on a cloud-based healthcare dashboard for the VA, building RESTful APIs in Java/NodeJS and supporting an Angular front end on AWS. Needs 8+ years of experience, strong API and cloud skills, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain Public Trust; 100% remote with a focus on healthcare EDI data.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for their client)

(for their client) Location: Covington, KY

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed (pay range shared directly by Kforce)

Contract role focused on Python, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, and CI/CD to build secure cloud platforms and self-service tools for dev teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in cloud tech and like solving hard problems in regulated spaces like financial markets.

Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.

Location: Covington, KY or Westlake, TX

or Westlake, TX Type: Contract, W-2 only

Salary: Not listed

Senior role (about 5–7 years experience) building Python apps and APIs with Jenkins CI/CD, Kubernetes, and AWS. You’ll design production-ready services, reusable frameworks, and automated cloud setups; ETL/Airflow/Spark and cloud certs are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in Python, cloud, and modern DevOps are in high demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.