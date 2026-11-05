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🚌 Covington, KY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Covington’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on field work or local delivery routes. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.
Transportation Engineering Technologist III
- Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways
- Location: 3923 Madison Pike, Covington, KY 41017
- Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Eligible for Overtime, 37.5 hrs/week
- Salary: $4,040.24 – $5,169.46 monthly
- Application deadline: 11/11/2026 (11:59 PM ET)
Work on complex roadway and construction projects, lead survey work, and help develop roadway plans that keep Northern Kentucky moving. This role comes with state benefits (health, retirement, PTO, trainings) and is great if you have engineering tech experience and want long-term stability.
Local Non-CDL Delivery Driver (Home Daily)
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Covington / Erlanger, KY & Cincinnati, OH area
- Type: Listed as Internship (local driving role)
- Pay: $23.50/hour (range $23–$24/hour), about $1,000–$1,200+ per week based on hours
Drive a 26' box truck on local routes, Monday–Friday with an 8:00 AM start and home every day. Expect 40–50 hours a week, overtime opportunities, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, and paid holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time. Polish your resume tonight and send in at least one application while the openings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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