🚌 Covington, KY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Covington’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on field work or local delivery routes. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: 3923 Madison Pike, Covington, KY 41017

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Eligible for Overtime, 37.5 hrs/week

Salary: $4,040.24 – $5,169.46 monthly

Application deadline: 11/11/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Work on complex roadway and construction projects, lead survey work, and help develop roadway plans that keep Northern Kentucky moving. This role comes with state benefits (health, retirement, PTO, trainings) and is great if you have engineering tech experience and want long-term stability.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Covington / Erlanger, KY & Cincinnati, OH area

Type: Listed as Internship (local driving role)

Listed as (local driving role) Pay: $23.50/hour (range $23–$24/hour), about $1,000–$1,200+ per week based on hours

Drive a 26' box truck on local routes, Monday–Friday with an 8:00 AM start and home every day. Expect 40–50 hours a week, overtime opportunities, weekly pay, and benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time. Polish your resume tonight and send in at least one application while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.