📣 Covington, KY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Covington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Protective Life

Location: Covington, KY (Retirement Division)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted compensation: $50,000 + annual incentive

Entry-level sales support role where you’ll handle inbound/outbound calls with financial advisors, help them understand retirement income products, and book meetings for wholesalers. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, a strong communicator, and want a clear path into financial sales with robust benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, pension, 401(k) match, and wellness rewards).

Employer: ROAD iD

Location: Covington, KY

Type: Listed as Internship (senior, full-ownership marketing seat)

Salary: Compensation depends on experience (scales for both rising and seasoned leaders)

High-impact leadership role owning marketing, eCommerce, and creative across three DTC brands (ROAD iD, DOG iD, Rack Rabbit). You’ll manage five direct reports, control a large performance marketing budget (scaling from six to seven figures/month), and build the growth engine for a profitable, founder-led company with strong benefits, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and a mission-driven culture.

Employer: BM2 Freight Services, Inc.

Location: Covington, KY – Corporate Office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (base depends on experience)

Customer-facing sales role where you’ll build and grow a book of freight business, manage client relationships, and partner with carrier sales to cover loads. Ideal if you like fast-paced phone sales, problem-solving, and want earnings upside plus perks like paid parking, free gym membership, modern riverfront office, health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.