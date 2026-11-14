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Covington
🏭 Covington, GA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Night & Day Openings
2 days ago
Covington’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles on the floor. If you like working with machines and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Operator Associate II – Extrusion (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Novolex
- Location: Covington, GA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (7pm–7am, 2-2-3 schedule)
- Pay: $23.29–$25.57 per hour, weekly pay
This role runs an extrusion machine making polystyrene sheet for packaging. You’ll handle set-up, start-up, minor repairs, quality checks, and help lead the line when needed. Includes medical, dental, vision and other well-being benefits, plus training and growth programs.
Afternoon Shift Machine Setup & Troubleshooting Technician
- Employer: PREMIER PACKAGING PRODUCTS
- Location: Covington, GA
- Type: Full-time, afternoon shift
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
Family-owned paper packaging plant looking for an experienced line tech to set up and troubleshoot machines, cut downtime, and train others. Good fit if you have 5+ years on production equipment and a strong mechanical background. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.
Talley Dry End Assistants (Third Shift)
- Employer: MasterCorr LLC
- Location: Covington, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour
Support production by tallying and recording product counts, checking quality, and keeping the area clean and safe. Third-shift focused, with options for 8- or 10-hour shifts. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan.
Manufacturing Process Utility Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: ONEPOWER Consulting LLC
- Location: Covington, GA
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $23.00 per hour
Run and monitor multiple manufacturing machines for plate treatment, curing, and mixing. You’ll read specs, adjust settings, track production, and help hit daily targets while keeping safety and quality high. Requires HS diploma/GED and about 2 years’ manufacturing experience.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the openings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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