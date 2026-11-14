Covington’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles on the floor. If you like working with machines and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Novolex

Novolex Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (7pm–7am, 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $23.29–$25.57 per hour, weekly pay

This role runs an extrusion machine making polystyrene sheet for packaging. You’ll handle set-up, start-up, minor repairs, quality checks, and help lead the line when needed. Includes medical, dental, vision and other well-being benefits, plus training and growth programs.

Employer: PREMIER PACKAGING PRODUCTS

PREMIER PACKAGING PRODUCTS Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time, afternoon shift

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Family-owned paper packaging plant looking for an experienced line tech to set up and troubleshoot machines, cut downtime, and train others. Good fit if you have 5+ years on production equipment and a strong mechanical background. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO.

Employer: MasterCorr LLC

Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour

Support production by tallying and recording product counts, checking quality, and keeping the area clean and safe. Third-shift focused, with options for 8- or 10-hour shifts. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan.

Employer: ONEPOWER Consulting LLC

Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $23.00 per hour

Run and monitor multiple manufacturing machines for plate treatment, curing, and mixing. You’ll read specs, adjust settings, track production, and help hit daily targets while keeping safety and quality high. Requires HS diploma/GED and about 2 years’ manufacturing experience.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.