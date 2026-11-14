Covington has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for steady work and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Covington, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep an apartment community in top shape—turning vacant units “market ready,” handling basic repairs, and responding to resident service requests. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of general maintenance and are comfortable with tasks like light HVAC work, painting, plumbing, and on-call emergencies.

Employer: ITB Fulfillment

Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Keep a busy warehouse clean, safe, and organized—cleaning floors and restrooms, breaking down boxes, clearing trash, and keeping walkways open. Great if you like physical work, can lift and move materials, and want steady hours with clear tasks.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:00pm)

Salary: Not listed (role is bonus-eligible)

Plan and coordinate preventive maintenance (PM) for a manufacturing site—ordering parts, managing inventory, working with vendors, and helping keep equipment running. Best for someone with at least 1 year of maintenance experience in manufacturing or distribution plus strong electrical/mechanical skills and comfort with computer-based maintenance systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.