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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Covington
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Covington, GA? These adoptable dogs at Newton County Animal Control are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Poppy
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Poppy is a striking black-and-white pittie mix waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she may be your girl.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pink Clouding
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Pink Clouding is a beautiful black Lab mix who looks ready for walks, playtime, and couch snuggles.
👉 Meet Pink Clouding and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Babylon
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Babylon is another lovely black Lab mix hoping for a family to call her own. Labs are often active, people‑oriented dogs who enjoy being part of daily life.
👉 Meet Babylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Patient Zero
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with white markings
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Patient Zero is a handsome tan-and-white pittie mix with a memorable name and a soft look. He’s waiting for someone to give him a fresh start.
👉 Meet Patient Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prissy Pants
- Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan with black
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Prissy Pants is a tan-and-black shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. She may be a great match for someone who enjoys training and mental games.
👉 Meet Prissy Pants and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bow
- Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with black
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Bow is a tan-and-black shepherd mix who looks ready for adventure. If you like active, smart dogs, he could be a good fit.
👉 Meet Bow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wango Tango
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Wango Tango is a small black-and-white mix of Jack Russell and Chihuahua. If you’re looking for a little dog with a big presence, check him out.
👉 Meet Wango Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ronan
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: Blonde
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Ronan is a blonde Goldendoodle mix, likely with a soft, fluffy coat and a friendly look. He’s waiting at the shelter for his new family.
👉 Meet Ronan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clara Bow
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Gender: Female
- Color: Blonde
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Clara Bow is another blonde Goldendoodle mix at the shelter, with that classic doodle charm and fluffy look.
👉 Meet Clara Bow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Bear
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Big Bear is a large white Great Pyrenees mix with that classic gentle-giant look. If you have space in your home and heart for a big dog, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Big Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Hound (Female)
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
This sweet female hound mix has black and brown coloring and is still waiting for someone to choose her, name her, and bring her home.
👉 View this hound’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Newton County Animal Control at (770) 786-9514 and set up a time to visit. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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