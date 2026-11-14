Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Covington, GA? These adoptable dogs at Newton County Animal Control are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white markings

with markings Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Poppy is a striking black-and-white pittie mix waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, she may be your girl.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Pink Clouding is a beautiful black Lab mix who looks ready for walks, playtime, and couch snuggles.

👉 Meet Pink Clouding and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Babylon is another lovely black Lab mix hoping for a family to call her own. Labs are often active, people‑oriented dogs who enjoy being part of daily life.

👉 Meet Babylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with white markings

with markings Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Patient Zero is a handsome tan-and-white pittie mix with a memorable name and a soft look. He’s waiting for someone to give him a fresh start.

👉 Meet Patient Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)

Shepherd mix (type unknown) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan with black

with Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Prissy Pants is a tan-and-black shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. She may be a great match for someone who enjoys training and mental games.

👉 Meet Prissy Pants and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)

Shepherd mix (type unknown) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with black

with Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Bow is a tan-and-black shepherd mix who looks ready for adventure. If you like active, smart dogs, he could be a good fit.

👉 Meet Bow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

with Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Wango Tango is a small black-and-white mix of Jack Russell and Chihuahua. If you’re looking for a little dog with a big presence, check him out.

👉 Meet Wango Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Blonde

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Ronan is a blonde Goldendoodle mix, likely with a soft, fluffy coat and a friendly look. He’s waiting at the shelter for his new family.

👉 Meet Ronan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Blonde

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Clara Bow is another blonde Goldendoodle mix at the shelter, with that classic doodle charm and fluffy look.

👉 Meet Clara Bow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Gender: Male

Male Color: White

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Big Bear is a large white Great Pyrenees mix with that classic gentle-giant look. If you have space in your home and heart for a big dog, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Big Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown

with Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

This sweet female hound mix has black and brown coloring and is still waiting for someone to choose her, name her, and bring her home.

👉 View this hound’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Newton County Animal Control at (770) 786-9514 and set up a time to visit. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.