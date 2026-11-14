Covington has some very special shelter cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Newton County Animal Control and waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white markings

markings Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Cowboy Curtis-Bc is a handsome black-and-white boy with a classic tuxedo look. If you love striking, high-contrast coats, he may be your guy.

👉 Meet Cowboy Curtis-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Black tortoiseshell

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Jambi-Bc wears a beautiful black tortoiseshell coat with unique patterns that are all her own. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their one-of-a-kind coloring.

👉 Meet Jambi-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Globey-Bc is another lovely tortoiseshell girl with a marbled mix of colors. If you like cats with a "painted" look, she could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Globey-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey and white

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Chairry-Bc has a soft grey coat with white accents, giving her a gentle, classic look. She may be a great fit if you love calm, neutral colors.

👉 Meet Chairry-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Queen Of Cartoons-Bc is a regal grey kitty with a fun name and a sleek coat. If you’re drawn to elegant, solid-colored cats, she might be the one.

👉 Meet Queen Of Cartoons-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Seal point (dark points with lighter body)

(dark points with lighter body) Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

This boy has a striking seal point coat, similar to Siamese-style coloring, with darker ears, face, paws, and tail. Call the shelter with the listing link so staff can help you identify him.

👉 Meet this seal point kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Covington, GA, please consider visiting Newton County Animal Control or giving them a call at (770) 786-9514 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.