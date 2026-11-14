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🐱 Playful Covington Cats Ready for Adoption in Georgia
Covington has some very special shelter cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Newton County Animal Control and waiting to meet you.
Cowboy Curtis-Bc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white markings
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Cowboy Curtis-Bc is a handsome black-and-white boy with a classic tuxedo look. If you love striking, high-contrast coats, he may be your guy.
👉 Meet Cowboy Curtis-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jambi-Bc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Jambi-Bc wears a beautiful black tortoiseshell coat with unique patterns that are all her own. Tortoiseshell cats are known for their one-of-a-kind coloring.
👉 Meet Jambi-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Globey-Bc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Globey-Bc is another lovely tortoiseshell girl with a marbled mix of colors. If you like cats with a "painted" look, she could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Globey-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chairry-Bc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey and white
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Chairry-Bc has a soft grey coat with white accents, giving her a gentle, classic look. She may be a great fit if you love calm, neutral colors.
👉 Meet Chairry-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Queen Of Cartoons-Bc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
Queen Of Cartoons-Bc is a regal grey kitty with a fun name and a sleek coat. If you’re drawn to elegant, solid-colored cats, she might be the one.
👉 Meet Queen Of Cartoons-Bc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Male (Seal Point)
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Seal point (dark points with lighter body)
- Shelter: Newton County Animal Control
- Phone: (770) 786-9514
This boy has a striking seal point coat, similar to Siamese-style coloring, with darker ears, face, paws, and tail. Call the shelter with the listing link so staff can help you identify him.
👉 Meet this seal point kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Covington, GA, please consider visiting Newton County Animal Control or giving them a call at (770) 786-9514 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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