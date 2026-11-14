Covington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big national brands. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Covington, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate MRI scanners, follow strict safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and care teams. Good fit if you’re confident with MRI equipment, contrast, and accurate EMR/RIS/PACS documentation.

Employer: Peachtree Immediate Care

Location: South Covington region (Lithonia, North & South Covington)

Type: Full-time | 3x12-hour shifts | Rotating weekends | Float role

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced urgent care setting doing vitals, labs, meds, wound care, and more. Great if you’re a CMA, LPN, or EMT who likes variety, hands-on patient care, and moving between modern clinics.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Covington, GA (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Full-time | ~30 hours/week

Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give vaccines, and support clinical services. Strong option if you want solid pay, full benefits, and a big-company structure while still working directly with the community.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Covington, GA (Outpatient Ortho)

Type: Internship / Travel PT contract

Hours: 36 hours guaranteed, up to 40 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient ortho caseload with 12–14 patients per day and about 60 visits per week, no floating to other clinics. Best for experienced outpatient PTs (no new grads, no PTAs) who are comfortable with a busy schedule and travel assignments.

Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Covington, GA (plus Conyers & Monroe options)

Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)

Estimated Pay: $82,000 – $97,000+ (depending on experience, status, and location)

Outpatient ortho role with mentorship, CEU support, and a clear growth path, including residency/fellowship options and potential clinic ownership. Great match if you want strong benefits, student loan help, and a supportive PT team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.