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🏥 Covington, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Covington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big national brands. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Covington, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate MRI scanners, follow strict safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and care teams. Good fit if you’re confident with MRI equipment, contrast, and accurate EMR/RIS/PACS documentation.
Medical Assistant (CMA/EMT/LPN) – Regional Float
- Employer: Peachtree Immediate Care
- Location: South Covington region (Lithonia, North & South Covington)
- Type: Full-time | 3x12-hour shifts | Rotating weekends | Float role
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a fast-paced urgent care setting doing vitals, labs, meds, wound care, and more. Great if you’re a CMA, LPN, or EMT who likes variety, hands-on patient care, and moving between modern clinics.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Covington, GA (Retail Pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time | ~30 hours/week
- Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give vaccines, and support clinical services. Strong option if you want solid pay, full benefits, and a big-company structure while still working directly with the community.
Physical Therapist – Travel, Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: TRITAL Care
- Location: Covington, GA (Outpatient Ortho)
- Type: Internship / Travel PT contract
- Hours: 36 hours guaranteed, up to 40 hours/week
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient ortho caseload with 12–14 patients per day and about 60 visits per week, no floating to other clinics. Best for experienced outpatient PTs (no new grads, no PTAs) who are comfortable with a busy schedule and travel assignments.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Covington, GA (plus Conyers & Monroe options)
- Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)
- Estimated Pay: $82,000 – $97,000+ (depending on experience, status, and location)
Outpatient ortho role with mentorship, CEU support, and a clear growth path, including residency/fellowship options and potential clinic ownership. Great match if you want strong benefits, student loan help, and a supportive PT team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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