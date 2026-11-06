🐶 Playful Shih Tzus & Loyal Shepherd Mixes Ready in Covington

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Covington, GA? These adoptable dogs at Newton County Animal Control are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

with markings Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Tia is a small Shih Tzu mix with a soft white and black coat. If you’re looking for a little companion to share your home and your heart, she could be the perfect match. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, age, and whether she’s spayed or vaccinated.

👉 Meet Tia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

with markings Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Tamera is another adorable Shih Tzu mix with a white and black coat. She may be a great choice if you love small dogs and want a pup who can fit right into home life. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, health, and if she’s housetrained.

👉 Meet Tamera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan points

with Weight: 46 lbs

Shelter: Newton County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 786-9514

Maximus is a handsome German Shepherd mix with a classic black and tan coat and a medium build at about 46 pounds. Shepherd mixes are often smart and active, so ask the shelter about his energy level and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet Maximus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Covington, GA, please consider visiting Newton County Animal Control or giving them a call at (770) 786-9514 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.