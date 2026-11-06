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Covina

Covina Downtown Tree Lighting Set for Nov. 21

8 days ago
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The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place in Downtown Covina on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m. on Citrus Avenue between San Bernardino Rd and Badillo St. A Santa parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Citrus Ave, and the event is free for all attendees. For more information, call (626) 384-5340 or email recreation@covinaca.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Covina

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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