Covina Downtown Tree Lighting Set for Nov. 21

The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place in Downtown Covina on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m. on Citrus Avenue between San Bernardino Rd and Badillo St. A Santa parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Citrus Ave, and the event is free for all attendees. For more information, call (626) 384-5340 or email recreation@covinaca.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Covina