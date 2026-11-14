Coventry’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few big names are hiring. If you like helping customers and want flexible hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2283

Walmart Supercenter Location: Coventry, RI (650 Centre of New England Blvd)

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Front End Service associates greet customers, handle returns and refunds, and run the registers, often standing for long periods. Walmart offers a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Live Better U, which can cover tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Coventry, RI (travel within ~25 miles of home)

Pay: $16.50/hour

Type: Part-Time, Flexible/Variable Hours

This role is all about setting up displays, stocking shelves, and updating layouts at different stores, working mostly on your own with a flexible schedule. Comes with on-the-job training, chances to move up, and access to benefits like telemedicine, dental/vision options, 401(k), and instant pay (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Coventry, RI (Walmart, 02816)

Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Part-Time (2–4 days/week; Tuesday & Friday required)

You’ll keep well-known brands stocked and looking sharp in Walmart, starting between 6–9am with daytime hours only (no evenings). The job offers variety, regular contact with store management, and health plan options including no-copay telemedicine, plus support from a nationwide Acosta team.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.