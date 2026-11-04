🏥 Coventry, RI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Coventry’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from animal care to pediatrics to senior living. If you’re in the medical world and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Coventry, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Autonomy of a local vet practice with the backing of a large network. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, maternity leave), paid CE days, mentorship, and company-paid professional liability coverage.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands

Location: Coventry, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays)

Pediatric-focused office with a fun, modern, and supportive vibe. You’ll handle cleanings, X-rays, and patient education while helping kids and families build healthy habits.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Coventry, RI

Type: Part-time (benefits vary by hours; some full-time options noted)

(benefits vary by hours; some full-time options noted) Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience

RN role in a senior living community, coordinating and directing resident care. Newsweek-recognized employer with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (for eligible staff), tuition reimbursement, and even support for U.S. citizenship fees.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.