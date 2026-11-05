🏥 Coventry, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Coventry’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in home care, long‑term care, and schools. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Coventry, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care under RN and physician supervision. You’ll give meds, check vitals, update the EMR, and support care plans while working closely with a care team.

Employer: TheKey

Location: Serving Coventry, CT and nearby towns

Serving and nearby towns Type: Part-time (with full-time options mentioned)

(with full-time options mentioned) Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Support seniors at home with personal care, companionship, rides to appointments, and light housekeeping. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, overnights) and weekly pay, with benefits and training available.

Employer: Coventry Board of Education

Location: Coventry, CT

Type: Full-time, 10‑month position

Pay: $51,511 – $59,190 per year

Be the go-to health professional for middle school students, handling daily care, health records, and communication with families and staff. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.