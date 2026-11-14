📅 Crochet “Sit & Stitch” club at Cove City Library

Love to crochet or want some company while you work on a project?

Join the Cove City Crochet "Sit & Stitch" Club on November 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm at the Cove City Library.

Bring your own crochet projects and hang out with other teens and adults. You can get help from friends, share tips, and enjoy crafting together.

The library will have yarn and some hooks available for use, so you can still join in even if you don’t have all your own supplies.

Great low-key way to meet neighbors and work on something creative in the middle of the day.