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🏭 Courtland, AL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings at Lockheed Martin
Courtland’s space and defense scene is busy right now, and Lockheed Martin is hiring across several skill levels. If you’re into hands-on build work or quality and engineering, there’s a solid mix of roles here.
Multifunctional Quality Director – L7
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Courtland, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $325,000
Senior leader role owning Production Quality Assurance for the Space business area. You’ll drive quality strategy, compliance (AS9100/ISO 9001), risk management, and workforce planning across programs, supply chain, and manufacturing. Requires 15+ years in operations leadership and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain Top Secret.
Sr Supplier Quality Engineer (E3)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Courtland, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
Mid-career role focused on supplier quality, receiving inspection, and defect reduction for the Courtland facility. You’ll handle supplier issues, corrective actions, and process improvements, and work closely with production and supply chain. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and about 5+ years of professional experience.
Quality Engineer – E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Courtland, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Production Quality Engineer supporting the Electronic Assembly and Test Facility. You’ll work on root cause analysis, inspections, testing processes, and quality systems to keep space hardware within spec. Requires a technical bachelor’s degree, quality/manufacturing knowledge, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance (interim Secret needed before start).
Technician Sr – N2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Courtland, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41,900 – $77,700
Hands-on electronic/mechanical technician role working from schematics and drawings to build, troubleshoot, test, and maintain equipment and systems. Good fit if you like tools, problem-solving, and being on the floor. Requires ability to read blueprints, lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and obtain a Secret clearance.
Inspector – Final Assembly Sr – N2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Courtland, AL
- Type: Full-time, Second Shift (4x10 nights Thu–Sun)
- Salary: $48,200 – $89,400
Final Assembly Inspector working on missile build and test using lean manufacturing concepts. You’ll inspect mechanical, electrical, and electro-mechanical assemblies, use calibrated tools, and generate nonconformance reports. Requires high school diploma, blueprint reading, basic computer skills, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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