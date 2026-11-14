Courtland’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around Lockheed Martin Space. If you’re into advanced manufacturing, robotics, or safety, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Courtland, AL

Courtland, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior role supporting hypersonic systems for the U.S. Navy, acting as the on-site engineering point of contact for ordnance and flight production. Great fit if you have a mechanical engineering degree, explosives/ordnance experience, and want to work across design, suppliers, and manufacturing.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Courtland, AL

Courtland, AL Type: Full-time (Early Career)

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300

Early-career EHS role focused on safety, environmental compliance, and industrial hygiene at a secure space facility. Good for folks with a safety, environmental, or related engineering degree who like field work, data analysis, and helping teams meet strict regulations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Courtland, AL

Courtland, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Hands-on role designing and improving automated manufacturing systems with robots, conveyors, and vision systems. Ideal if you have a controls/software/mechanical/electrical/aerospace degree plus experience running or maintaining robots and rolling out new tools and processes.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Courtland, AL

Courtland, AL Type: Full-time (Senior)

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior industrial engineering role focused on factory layouts, workflow, cost reduction, and production data analysis. Great if you’ve worked in manufacturing environments, led process improvements, and like using simulations and metrics to boost throughput and cut waste.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.