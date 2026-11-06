🐶 Playful Boston Terrier Puppies Ready for Adoption in Courtland

Looking for a fun, wiggly best friend? These Boston Terrier puppies in Courtland, AL are full of love, energy, and snuggles, and they’re all waiting with Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR) for their forever homes.

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

Emmy Lou is a smart little girl who loves snuggles until it’s time to play. She enjoys attention, playing with her sibling and the resident dog, and then settling down for a rest in her crate or x-pen. She’s full of typical puppy energy and has three adorable black spots on her back. She isn’t housebroken yet but is already using pee pads in her x-pen and heading toward the door to go outside.

👉 Meet Emmy Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

Hank is a smart boy with a big personality. He’s loving, energetic, and full of wiggles. He enjoys adventures, running around with a ball, wrestling with his brother and other dogs in his foster home, and then curling up to snuggle with his people. He has two speeds: wide-open playtime and deep naps in his fluffy bed. Mini tennis balls are his absolute favorite toy.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

Johnny is described as a “professional heart stealer” and full-time snuggle buddy. This young Boston mix loves to cuddle and wants to be close to his people. He’s affectionate, cuddly, and happiest soaking up attention. Johnny is ready to leave rescue life behind and start his next chapter with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

Waylon is a very smart, happy boy with all the wiggles and a spunky, silly personality. He’s loving and snuggly with his people and will keep you laughing with his antics and puppy kisses. Like many puppies, he has two speeds: playing wide open and napping in his fluffy bed. He loves playing with other dogs of all sizes.

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

Jack is a calm, smart little boy with the cutest underbite. He’s very quiet in his crate or x-pen and often sits on his own, but he also loves to play with his sister and the resident dog. He enjoys cuddles, just not for too long at a time, and is a typical puppy—cute and playful. He isn’t housebroken yet but uses pee pads in his x-pen and heads straight for the door to potty outside.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR)

Location: Courtland, AL

June ("June-bug") is a Boston mix with brains, beauty, and a bit of sass. She’s very smart, independent, and curious about everything around her. More of an observer than a follower, she seems to be taking mental notes on the world. June has a curious spirit and is ready to explore life with a family who appreciates her sharp little mind.

👉 Meet June and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Courtland, Alabama and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider one of these Boston Terrier mixes from Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue (ABTR). Visit their listings, share with friends, and help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.