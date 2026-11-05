Teen’s clothes weren’t tested for patterns, despite prosecution’s claims she was hit by a car

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (Court TV) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend with his car will not testify in his own defense, his attorneys revealed on Thursday before resting their case.

Cooper Ouellette, now 21, was 18 when his girlfriend died after the two went out for the night on May 20, 2023. Prosecutors say the victim, Sophie Ringquist, 17, was tossed from Ouellette’s truck twice while driving home. She suffered severe injuries from her falls, they said, and died after her parents rushed her to the hospital.

Late on May 20, Ouellette arrived at Ringquist’s home, slumped over in the front passenger seat. She had a bloody nose, and her mother testified that one of her front teeth was chipped. Ouellette told Ringquist’s mother and investigators that the victim had been drunk and told him that she needed to vomit. He said that he went to pull over, but before he could, Ringquist jumped from the car.

While Ringquist’s mother testified that she had asked Ouellette how much he had to drink when he brought her daughter home, she couldn’t recall his response. In an interview with police in the early morning hours of May 21, Ouellette appeared sluggish and unsteady on his feet. Despite that, investigators never tested his blood for alcohol.

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Connecticut State Police Detective Ryan Slaiby, called as a defense witness, testified that nobody tested the defendant’s blood because so much time had elapsed by the time investigators came to his home. Other defense witnesses testified that it was Ringquist who had been drinking that night. Two friends described seeing the victim with drinks in Ouellette’s truck and denied seeing any signs that the defendant was intoxicated that night.

Ouellette’s defense also pointed out another test that investigators never performed: pattern testing on the victim’s clothing. Investigators never examined Ringquist’s clothing for markings or patterns that would indicate a tire had rolled over her.

In pretrial interviews with Court TV, Ouellette’s attorneys said the defendant planned to testify. On Thursday, when the judge questioned him, Ouellette said he would exercise his right to remain silent.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning. Ouellette has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and selling or delivering alcohol to a minor.