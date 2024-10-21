Open in App
    Witnesses Detail Delphi Murders Crime Scene in Richard Allen’s Trial

    By Court TV Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJD77_0wFrBaOk00

    Witnesses in the trial of Richard Allen testified about the crime scene and the significant amount of blood on the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German, and the ground. (10/21/24) MORE

    Dagwood
    1d ago
    The one responsible for this has already died and the other is in jail already. You can’t tell me a man with the physic of a marshmallow over powered two young girls is guilty of this crime. I have raised a 13 year old girl and she could whip the ass of most boys.
