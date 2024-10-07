Open in App
    “This Is Where You Put the Body”: Former Employee Recalls Comment

    By Court TV Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0la6pb_0vxxX0de00

    Leigh Stansbury, who worked for Corey Binderim, joked that she would dump a body and Binderim responded with, 'this is where you put the body.' Binderim is accused in the murder of Susan Mauldin, who was his home renovation client. (10/7/24) MORE

