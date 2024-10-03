Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Court TV

    FL v. Corey Binderim: Home Renovation Murder Trial

    By Ivy Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8Ov3_0vsoG63500

    CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida contractor accused of killing a client is facing the death penalty if convicted at trial.

    Corey Binderim, 49, is facing multiple charges including premeditated murder in the Oct. 2019 death of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin. Investigators allege Binderim killed Mauldin because she was going to sue him over a botched bathroom remodel.

    FILE – Corey Binderim (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

    Court documents state Mauldin paid Binderim approximately $12,000 for the project. Binderim demolished the bathroom, but failed to finish to the job and failed to show for work on multiple occasions over the next several months. Before her disappearance, Mauldin told multiple people she was going to tell Binderim he must refund her money or she would sue. Binderim was scheduled to to come to Mauldin’s home on Oct. 23, but did not show.

    Mauldin was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 25, who alerted investigators to the issues with Binderim. Authorities said blood was found in Mauldin’s living room and kitchen.

    According to an affidavit, investigators were able to track Bindermin’s movements on Oct. 24. Video surveillance allegedly showed him at a Home Depot purchasing bags of concrete and heavy duty demo bags. Afterwards, he called Mauldin twice and drove to her home for a short period of time.

    After leaving Mauldin’s residence, investigators tracked his vehicle to his home, then to a landfill, where he dumped approximately 300 pounds in the construction area, according to the affidavit. That waste was ultimately transferred to another landfill in Folkston, Georgia, where authorities conducted a search in Jan. 2020. Over two days, search teams recovered human remains that were confirmed to be Mauldin.

    DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

    DAY 1 – 10/3/24

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GA v. Melody Walker Farris: Burn Pile Murder Trial
    Court TV1 day ago
    Couple Who Reported Victim Missing Testify in Corey Binderim’s Trial
    Court TV2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Vinnie Politan Investigates | Deep Dive Into Sarah Boone
    Court TV8 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Video shows Kentucky judge try to hide as he’s gunned down in chambers
    Court TV4 days ago
    Ohio Man Accused in Woman’s Murder is Pro Se Defendant in Bench Trial
    Court TV5 days ago
    Prosecution Reminds Jury: Madden Said, ‘I’m Responsible’
    Court TV8 days ago
    Body Camera Footage of Quinton Nixon’s Arrest Played in Court
    Court TV4 days ago
    Sarah Boone’s Attorney: ‘We’re Doing the Best We Can’
    Court TV8 days ago
    Dissecting Carly Gregg | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast
    Court TV2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Judge Sets Date for Microsoft Exec Murder Trial
    Court TV3 days ago
    LA Prosecutors to Review Menendez Brothers Case Due to New Evidence
    Court TV2 days ago
    A Clown at the Door | Victim to Verdict Podcast
    Court TV2 days ago
    Matthew Perry Death: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge
    Court TV3 days ago
    Story Behind The Judge Murder Could Be Revealed Today
    Court TV4 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Sheriff accused in judge’s murder steps down before hearing
    Court TV5 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy