A $850K investment is coming to the Merchantville Mile. Here's what to expect.

MERCHANTVILLE — An infusion of $850,000 in federal funds should substantially upgrade a paved path here known as the Merchantville Mile.

One of the borough's biggest projects in years is to add lights along a path already popular with daytime pedestrians and bicyclists, officials said. It's also to offer a crosswalk and ADA-accessible ramps for residents of a nearby senior housing complex.

Those changes will ensure The Mile “can be enjoyed by a wider population while addressing current safety issues," the borough said in a statement announcing the federal funds.

The project is also set to repave the path, which cuts across the compact borough from each side of the downtown district on Centre Street.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, Mayor Ted Brennan said.

The path, in use since the early 2000s, follows a former rail line along Chestnut Street. It passes a train station that's now a coffee shop.

Brennan described the path as "the most popular borough amenity that serves not just residents of the borough, but those in our larger community."

Brennan expressed gratitude to U.S. Rep. Don Norcross, D-Camden, who obtained the funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Merchantville was among 14 recipients of aid totaling more than $13 million from HUD's Community Project Funding program.

The other funds, also obtained by Norcross, include $2 million to reduce flooding in Camden; $1.6 million for safety improvements to Village and Locust Grove boulevards in Deptford; and $1 million for construction of a municipal building with a police station and courts in Paulsboro.

Aid also is to help upgrade water systems in Collingswood, Maple Shade and Washington Township; bring a new police station to Haddonfield and law enforcement equipment to Camden County; and provide affordable housing for elderly residents in Camden County and an electric bus for seniors in Glassboro, according to the congressman's office

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: A $850K investment is coming to the Merchantville Mile. Here's what to expect.