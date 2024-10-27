Open in App
    A former Vineland man is facing 30-plus years in prison for highway shooting

    By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srl23_0wO25ePY00

    A jury has convicted a former Vineland man in connection with a fatal shooting on Route 55 in July 2020.

    Marese Washington Jr., 31, was accused of following the victim, 26-year-old Kesean Bey, from a Wawa in Millville and then opening fire on the highway. New Jersey State Police responded to an apparent crash on 55, then realized Bey had been shot in the head, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

    Bey, a Bridgeton man, died from his wounds in February 2022.

    Nuquan Reddick killed: Jury brings verdict over ambush slaying in Camden

    Ballistics evidence, video surveillance and cellphone location data tied Washington to Bey's death, the prosecutor's office said.

    Police recovered five spent .40 caliber shells at the shooting scene and found two matching casings in a car believed used by Washington, a court record says.

    A search of the car also found lead consistent with a gunshot in the vehicle, as well as mail and other items with Washington's name.

    A Superior Court jury Oct. 23 found Washington guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

    Washington has been held since his arrest in August 2020.

    Superior Court Judge Joseph Chiarello set sentencing for Dec. 6 in his Bridgeton courtroom.

    Washington faces a sentence of between 30 years without parole and life in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

    Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: A former Vineland man is facing 30-plus years in prison for highway shooting

    Lanisha G
    2d ago
    MF!! Rest In Peace, Flyy 💕
    Vito Centuolo
    2d ago
    Why are people like him so dense. Put him in the nick
