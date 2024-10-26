Winslow caps unbeaten regular-season run, Eagles clearly ready for next step

WINSLOW – There’s no doubt that the Winslow High School football team is ready to defend its sectional title.

And a whole lot more.

The Eagles spread their wings in the regular-season finale, soaring to a 44-0 victory over Cherokee, extending their unbeaten streak to nine and clinching the West Jersey Football League American Division title in what many consider one of the toughest divisions in the state.

“We’re ready, and for the seniors, we’re ready to do it one last time,” said senior Cam Miller, who is headed to Wisconsin next year. “We’ve always been competitive, but we are definitely more hungry now. We got left on a cliffhanger last year against Mainland.

“We don’t like the feeling of losing. We came back this year with more attention to detail.”

More: Football 2024: Check out all of our content for the South Jersey high school season

Winslow certainly remembers the sting from a 41-7 loss to Mainland in last year’s state Group 4 semifinal.

“That Mainland loss really changed us,” senior two-way lineman Malachi Brown said. “It pushed us in the offseason, it made us a better team. It still motivates us.”

Winslow head coach Bill Belton said that game helped provide a blueprint for what the Eagles needed to improve.

“(Mainland) showed us all the things that we didn’t have and things we needed to work on,” Belton said. “We went back to the drawing board. It started in December, and we made the changes we needed to make.”

Now, there are few squads in the Garden State more versatile and talented than the Eagles, who put that fact on display against Cherokee on Saturday. The team scored a touchdown in every phase, including four TD passes by Jalen Parker, a great punt return TD by Cam Miller and a pick-6 by Nakeem Powell.

The Eagles have posted 46 offensive touchdowns, over 30 sacks and five touchdowns on defense to go along with three punt/kickoff returns for scores.

That production has enabled Winslow to outscore its opponents 361-58 over its nine-game run in the regular season.

However, all of those numbers don’t mean anything now. A new season begins next weekend. Winslow is expected to be the top seed in Group 4 when the pairings are announced.

“We’re ready and we have all the confidence in the world,” Miller said. “If we face adversity, we know how to turn it around.”

Belton added, “Take it one week at a time, stay locked in and understand that we’re a good team. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot and we haven’t arrived yet.”

Secret weapon

With one of the most explosive offenses in the state, Winslow isn’t short on gifted players who can find the end zone at any time.

The Eagles added another scoring threat to the mix against Cherokee.

Senior two-way lineman Malachi Brown scored his first career touchdown, taking a pitch from Nyqir Helton on a hook-and-lateral play in the fourth quarter before being mobbed in the end zone by his teammates.

“I told Coach, 'Lets run it',” said Brown, who was lined up at left tackle on the play. “I’m glad my guys helped me get in there.”

Belton said getting Brown the TD was a perfect way to celebrate Senior Day for his talented two-way and four-year starting lineman, who also had a standout game at defensive tackle.

“I love Malachi, he’s been a four-year starter for me,” the head coach said. “I’m thankful for all the hard work he’s put in and the leadership he’s put in. For a chance to reward him, why not today.”

Parker on point

Winslow’s sophomore quarterback Jalen Parker has been on fire throughout the season, but he’s really turned up the heat on opposing defenses over the last five weeks.

Parker completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns. In the last five games, he’s thrown 19 of his 28 TD passes. He has thrown multiple-TD passes in six straight contests.

“He’s been playing really well and he’s a really good quarterback,” said Belton, who isn’t afraid to show his QB tough love at times during the game. “I’ve told him if you want to be the guy, be the guy for four quarters, not just a half. If you want to be the best in the state, be that for the whole season, not just one game.”

Parker threw all of his four TD passes in the first half with a pair to Marcus Upton, one to Miller and one to TJ Maddox. He completed 8 of 10 passes for 192 yards in the opening 24 minutes, including a highlight-reel catch by Nyqir Helton on the right sideline.

Belton joins Winslow HOF

At halftime, Belton was one of several athletes honored as the Class of 2024 into the Winslow Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2011 graduate was the Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year after becoming the first quarterback in state history to notch 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons. He later starred at Penn State as a running back and signed with the New York Jets before a torn labrum halted his playing career.

“There’s a long history of great athletes at this school and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Belton said. “I means a lot to being a guy who walked these hallways, played on this field and poured so much into this community and the green and white.”

If this current group of Eagles could string together five more wins en route to a state title, this team will likely land a spot in the Hall of Fame, too.

“That’s the goal,” Belton said.

Game notes

Winslow's defense had three interceptions, giving the team 12 picks on the season. KaRon Ali and Miller joined Powell with interceptions in Saturday's game.

Cherokee was held to 55 yards on the ground, including a season-low 14 on eight carries by Murad Campfield.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Winslow caps unbeaten regular-season run, Eagles clearly ready for next step