    Judge: No prison time for South Jersey state trooper who punched a handcuffed woman

    By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

    2 days ago

    A former New Jersey State Police trooper has avoided time in custody for punching a handcuffed woman in the face with a metal flashlight, authorities said.

    Nicholas Hogan, 28, of Gibbstown received a two-year probationary term for the September 2022 aggravated assault of Tiffany Conto in Cumberland County, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. The term was conditioned upon Hogan spending up to 364 days in the county jail, but Superior Court Judge Joseph M. Chiarello suspended the jail time.

    Chiarello also banned Hogan from future public employment at a Sept. 30 hearing, the attorney general's office said on Wednesday.

    More: Report flags bias within South Jersey state police troop

    Conto was struck while confined to the back seat of a patrol vehicle during a late-night encounter that involved multiple troopers in Upper Deerfield.

    “This was an unjustified act of violence against a defenseless, distraught woman," Attorney General Matthew Platkin noted in the statement.

    He said the incident "is not a reflection of the character or the professionalism of the many dedicated, hardworking, and courageous members of the State Police.”

    Conto has sued the state police, its commander, Col. Patrick Callahan, and Hogan, who was a trooper since March 2021.

    Her attorney, Stanley King, noted in an August interview that none of the troopers at the scene intervened on Conto's behalf and that Hogan was not charged for more than a year.

    "He should have been immediately arrested," King said after suing on Conto's behalf.

    The suit said troopers responding to a trespass call stopped Conto around 1:30 a.m. as she walked in the middle of a road in rural Upper Deerfield.

    The incident occurred while the troopers were waiting for emergency medical personnel to evaluate Conto, who was acting erratically, crying and spitting.

    At one point, she spat in the direction of a trooper outside the vehicle's open rear passenger door, according to an account from the attorney general's office.

    Hogan, standing on the other side of the car, opened the door and warned Conto, "If you f---ing spit on a trooper..." Conto then spat in Hogan's direction and he punched her, the account said.

    Conto, initially held by troopers for her own safety, was charged with multiple offenses after the incident. She spent 10 days in jail before the charges were dropped, acording to her lawsuit.

    Hogan was suspended without pay after his arrest in November 2023. His employment terminated by the state police in September 2024, about a month after admitting guilt under a plea agreement.

    Hogan's attorney, Anthony Pope of Newark, could not be reached for comment.

    Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Judge: No prison time for South Jersey state trooper who punched a handcuffed woman

    Comments / 5

    Mike Brennan
    1d ago
    again, cops getting away with criminal behavior on US citizens. when will people get fed up with this?
    Dot Barlow
    1d ago
    so its alright the police can punch a woman in the face ..wonder how he would have felt if his mom or a female family member would. have got punch in the face n got probation...ot seems like the police got a do what you want to people n get off easy card...TERRIBLE
