Our Mean 15 selections for Week 7 South Jersey girls soccer action

There were plenty of great performances from the seventh week of action throughout South Jersey.

Which players had the best week? Here are our choices.

Performers of the Week

Burlington County Scholastic League

Isabella Beltran, Westampton Tech . The junior buried the game’s lone goal in a victory over Doane Academy on Oct. 16. It was her ninth goal of the season.

Mya Jackson, Delran. The senior posted a pair of two-goal and two-assist games in victories over Triton and Moorestown. The Iona-bound Jackson has a career-best 31 goals this season and has 86 goals and 56 assists for her career.

Jordan Wade, Pennsauken. The sophomore netted four goals to power Pennsauken to a 5-2 victory over Burlington City on Oct. 15.

Colonial Conference

Navaeh Bell, Collingswood. The sophomore had a pair of two-goal performances as Collingswood went 3-0 for the week with wins over Lindenwold, Highland and Paulsboro. Bell has eight goals for the season, including three multi-goal games.

Brianna McKeever, West Deptford. The Eagles soared to a pair of victories over Haddon Heights and Haddonfield and McKeever played a pivotal role in each game. She stopped seven shots for the clean sheet in a 2-0 win over the Garnets on Oct. 15 and made five saves in a 2-1 win over the Haddons two days later.

Elizabeth Schultes, Gloucester. After dishing out a career-best four assists in a 6-0 win over Woodbury on Oct. 15, Schultes scored a goal and an assist in a win over Lindenwold two days later. She leads the Lions with 12 assists this season.

Olympic Conference

Veronika Jablonski, Cherry Hill West. The sophomore delivered the golden goal in the second overtime period as the Lions dealt Cherokee a 1-0 loss on Oct. 15. Jablonski has scored goals in seven games, including six victories and four decided by one goal.

Camryn Koerner, Paul VI. The sophomore collected a pair of goals as the Eagles soared to a 4-1 win over Cherokee on Oct. 17. It was her third multi-goal performance of the season and raised her goal total to eight.

Izzy Serrano, Bishop Eustace. The senior keeper stopped 10 shots as the Crusaders blanked Seneca 1-0 on Oct. 17. It was her fifth shutout of the season and clinched Bishop Eustace’s third straight one-goal victory.

Tri-County Conference

Lexi Dzierzgowski, Washington Township. The senior scored a natural hat trick as the Minutemaids erased a one-goal deficit and rallied for a 3-1 win over Delsea on Oct. 16. Dzierzgowski has nine goals on the season, including a pair of hat tricks.

Sunny Moore, Glassboro. The junior goalie handled eight shots to earn the clean sheet in the Bulldogs’ 2-0 win over Clayton on Oct. 16. Moore has recorded three straight shutouts and four in her last five contests.

Carli Scrivana, Williamstown. The junior picked a perfect time for her first goal of the season as her second-half tally was the difference in a 1-0 win over Washington Township on Oct. 14. The victory earned Williamstown at least a share of the Royal Division title.

Milestone: Gloucester County Tech’s Bryan Vahey earned his 100 th career coaching win on Tuesday as the Cheetahs knocked off Cumberland, 3-0.

Cape-Atlantic League

Sophia Booker, Hammonton. The Blue Devils kicked off the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament with a 4-0 win over Pleasantville and Booker led the charge with two goals. It was her first multi-goal game of the season and raised her season total to nine.

Naomi Nnewihe, Ocean City. The senior delivered two goals and set up a third score as OC knocked off division-leading Egg Harbor Township 3-0 on Oct. 14. Two days later, she tallied a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Cherry Hill East. She has 23 goals this season, five shy of her scholastic best set last fall, and 77 tallies for her career.

Diana Ruiz, Pleasantville. The senior collected a hat trick to highlight the Greyhounds’ 7-1 win over Buena on Oct. 15. The victory gave Pleasantville its first-ever division championship. The hat trick raised Ruiz’s season goal total to 32.

