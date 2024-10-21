Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 7? Cast your vote here

Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books and it was another week of outstanding performances.

Read about the Top 15 here and cast your vote for who you think had the best week below. Voting will be open until Thursday morning.

Rancocas Valley's Aiden Kitts was the top vote getter in last week's poll, garnering 44.2 percent of the over 19K votes recorded. Willingboro's Mekhi Cottle and Palmyra's John Latimore rounded out the top three.

Top performers

Austin Bailey, Paul VI. The senior caught four passes for a whopping 181 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles soared to a 34-6 victory at Seneca. The big game raised his season receiving total to 302 yards.

RJ Blount, Pennsauken. Rushing for over 200 yards for the fourth time in five weeks, the junior found the end zone three times during a 27-10 win over Cherry Hill West. Blount has run for close to 1,300 yards and has five multi-TD games this season.

Ka’ron Ceaser, Penns Grove. The sophomore ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns during the Red Devils’ 37-23 loss against Woodbury.

Bryce Clark, Camden Catholic. The Irish’s third shutout of the season was sparked by a pair of interceptions by this sophomore, including one he returned for a touchdown. Clark has four pick-6s this season and five in his career.

Donte Davis, Burlington City . The junior rushed for three touchdowns and returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a four score to highlight the Blue Devils’ 42-7 win at Maple Shade. Davis boasts at least one touchdown on offense, defense and special teams this season.

Mason Forte, Holy Spirit. The senior booted three field goals, including a career-best 41-yarder, during the Spartans’ 15-13 victory at Ocean City. It’s the second time Forte has connected on three field goals in the same game this season. He also kicked his 24 th extra point of the season.

Denzel Lee, Cherry Hill East. The senior became the first Cougar to rush for two 1,000-yard seasons in a career as he ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Deptford. Lee has ran for 2,809 yards with 32 touchdowns, including 30 over the last two seasons.

Garrett Lehman, Woodstown. The senior threw for four touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense, including a pick-6 for a fifth TD, to highlight the Wolverines 42-13 win at Salem.

Teriq Moore, Overbrook. Completing 13 of 14 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, the junior quarterback shined during a 34-6 victory against Audubon. Moore also rushed for 66 yards and a score for the Rams.

Robert O’Connor, Millville. The sophomore quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 246 yards and a career-high four touchdowns during the Thunderbolts’ 57-14 win at Cherokee. He’s thrown for 16 touchdowns on the season.

David Ogunsola, Rancocas Valley. The sophomore was one of the key contributors in the Red Devils’ 20-14 upset win over St. Augustine. He racked up a pair of sacks and a forced fumble to highlight a lights-out defensive performance in the second half by RV.

Xavier Parnell, Riverside. The senior rushed 26 times for a career-high 163 yards and a touchdown as the Rams reeled off their third straight win with a 34-12 triumph over Pemberton. It’s the fifth time Parnell has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game this season and moved him within 159 yards of the 1,000-mark.

Daulton Phalines, Paul VI. The junior quarterback was efficient, completing 10 of 14 passes for a career-high 347 yards and three touchdowns during the Eagles 34-6 win at Seneca. The victory clinched at least a share of the Continental Division title for Paul VI. Phalines has thrown for 1,168 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games.

Remi Rodriguez, Middle Township. A terror on both sides of the ball, the senior rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns while delivering three sacks on defense in the Panthers’ 28-12 victory against Absegami. Rodriguez eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his scholastic career.

Sean Taylor, Willingboro. The senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two, as the Chimeras polished off a 34-6 home win over Pleasantville. The converted wide receiver has 14 touchdown passes for the season and five more on the ground. He threw for a career-high 225 yards against the Greyhounds.

