Los Garcias, a new Mexican eatery, has opened in Burlington County

BURLINGTON TWP. – Marco Reyes-Garcia always loved cooking for his family events, so having a restaurant was a dream.

He recently made it a reality when he opened Los Garcias, a new authentic Mexican restaurant located in a strip shopping center in a space once occupied by a beloved pizza restaurant.

Los Garcias opened a few weeks ago where Brothers Pizza was located before closing in September 2023 after serving the community for roughly 35 years.

“I always liked to cook,” Reyes-Garcia added. “When we have parties and something like that, I always am the one who prepares the food. This is my first time having a restaurant…We make everything fresh, even the tortillas are homemade, quesadillas, everything is handmade. We prepare everything at the moment.”

How was the location chosen for Los Garcias in Burlington Township?

Reyes-Garcia, a native of Mexico, currently resides in Lindenwold but is very familiar with Burlington County and the Burlington Township area in general. He also owns a landscaping business.

“We’re always working around here,” he explained. “And when we want to eat something, Mexican or some Latin food, there wasn’t anything around here, so I said this could be a good chance to take this opportunity to put a place right here.

“I have a couple customers in the area, they are always saying, ‘you know any good restaurants we can go and eat at?’ I know the owner of the plaza. I do some work for him and he was telling me that Brothers Pizza was going out of business and he was asking me if I’m interested in getting the business.”

Reyes-Garcia felt Burlington Township was a perfect fit.

What are the menu offerings at Los Garcias?

Located at 9 Willow Way in Burlington Township, off Salem Road, Los Garcias is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The colorful restaurant has two seating areas and Mexican-themed pictures on the walls. Several sombreros hang from the walls and a cactus is in the entry area when you first walk in. The walls are a vibrant pink and purple.

Some of the menu offerings include: fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, nachos, beef steak cooked with onions, grilled beef steak, grilled smoked pork chop, breaded beef steak, breaded chicken breast and marinated pork steak.

Seafood offerings include: shrimp cooked with onion, tomato and jalapeno, breaded shrimp, fried whole tilapia and seafood mix soup.

“We sell a lot of fajitas and tacos,” Reyes-Garcia said, when asked about the best sellers.

Desserts include: gelatin, Mexican custard and pastel three leches (three milks cake).

Non-alcoholic Mexican Sangria, apple Mexican soda and natural flavored fresh water are among the drink choices.

Reyes-Garcia is aided in his business by his wife Romina and his mother Victoria Reyes-Garcia and also a good friend, who helps cook the food.

“I was surprised because it’s been really good,” Marco Reyes-Garcia said of business. “I keep posting on Facebook pages for people around the area. We’ve been doing good.”

IF YOU GO

9 Willow Way, 609-531-6921. (The phone number on the sign of the building is not accurate)

Please consider a digital subscription to help support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Los Garcias, a new Mexican eatery, has opened in Burlington County