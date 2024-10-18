Ahead of the game: combatting concussions in high school sports

Concussion. Protocol.

Those two little words mark the biggest and most important change in high school athletics in recent years. Awareness of and the prevention and treatment of traumatic brain injuries have become a primary focus of coaches, athletic trainers and even the players themselves.

Gone are the days of: 'Whew, you really got your bell rung. Get back out there, champ.'

Gone for good.

"Back in the day, it was a completely opposite thing," Eastern football head coach Lionel Bolen said. "When I played at Rancocas Valley in high school, it was completely different."

This is better.

Concussions in football get plenty of attention, for good reason. There is no less concern in other sports: soccer, field hockey, volleyball, plus the winter and spring sports, as well, are far from immune to concussions.

In fact, the NJSIAA — the state's high school sports governing body — requires every player and their parents or guardians sign a fact sheet that explicitly explains the risks and treatments for brain injury, New Jersey's concussion protocol.

South Jersey high schools, athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers have been in the forefront of combatting concussions. For the last two decades at Northern Burlington, every athlete has preseason cognitive testing to establish a baseline to refer to in the event of an injury. The Greyhounds' two athletic trainers Erin Hallion and Morgan Montemore use the testing in their evaluation of NBC athletes.

"It's just a puzzle piece that helps us," Montemore said. "We tell the kids like it's not the only thing we use to evaluate how they're feeling. It does help us, but it's not always the be-all, end-all. It is valuable to help just kind of judge where they are, especially if they're still fighting with symptoms. It's a good visual to show them because recovery doesn't always happen in a straight line, especially if there are longer, lingering concussion symptoms."

Concussions are notoriously difficult to monitor. Other athletic injuries are more straight forward. Sprained ankles hurt or they don't. Bruised ribs ache or they heal. Sore shoulders loosen up or they stay sore.

Concussions are different. In the heat of a game, the brain can mask whether or how much it hurts. It will send signals that all is well, even when it isn't. The brain is the ultimate unreliable narrator.

"Especially with the high school and middle school kids, open communication is essential," Montemore said. "It's okay to not to feel okay. We don't want to shut them out from the rest of the team. We want them to still go to practice and watch and hang out with your friends, but you might not be able to hang out for an hour. It goes back to that education of what the injury to the brain is, how we need that time to rest."

Communication, awareness are crucial

Athletic trainers are one facet of the forces aligned against concussions. Communication is paramount at the coaching level as well.

Every sport has its own unique concussion risks, sometimes not as apparent as in other sports. Awareness is essential.

"The priority is always to protect the player first," Lenape boys soccer head coach Ryan Frantz said. "If there is a head injury, the game is automatically stopped. Our referees do a pretty good job of immediately stopping. Coaches understand that, too. It's a major importance for the kids. They are, obviously, student-athletes first, if something happens to the head, we have to stop immediately."

Those efforts start long before the game begins. Concussions will never be eliminated completely. Making them occur less frequently can be a matter of technique.

"Our first thing is making sure that the players know how to head the ball properly," Frantz said.

"As soon as it does happen, players have to be checked out by our trainers, who have the ultimate say when there's an injury on the field. It almost takes the coaches out of it, because the player is usually going to say he's totally fine, because he's a competitor. The trainers are there to make sure there's a baseline, make sure that everything's good. Only, then they can go back in the game."

Technology has improved conditions on the field, as well. In football, for instance, manufacturers have seen an unprecedented era of innovation.

The familiar smooth unbroken classic, spherical lines of a football helmet are gone for good. Geometric cutouts and interlocking 'plates' are now built in to lessen impacts and redirect the forces that collisions typical to the sport create.

There are changes that can't be seen as well.

"We are blessed enough, that our athletic director and administration gave us the opportunity to have the (Riddell) 'Axiom' helmets," Bolen said. "They are probably some of the best helmets on the market. They measure the impacts from the top to side and everything possible angle.

"We've seen a big improvement with concussions so far. We are able to measure all that data and look at it. When the kids play the game, we can measure and monitor all the impacts and hits. We are blessed to be in that situation with that kind of technology, to be able to monitor our players."

Emphasizing safety in practice

Schools have taken their efforts to the practice fields. Safer, better designed drills, non-contact practices and even equipment changes away from the Friday Night Lights or Saturday afternoon stadiums are more common than ever.

Several years ago, the NFL began using padded helmet covers during the pre-season camps. Once the helmet manufacturers came on board, certifying appropriate versions for high school teams, they began showing up on South Jersey practice fields.

"They bring another layer to help deflect with impact," Shawnee athletic trainer Kip Patterson said. "Every little bit helps. You can't eliminate every risk. Players are still going to hit the ground. They're still going to be deal with impacts. You still know objects in motion tend to stay emotion. It definitely does help. It is another thing we can have in our toolbox.

Understanding concussions has never been more important. Even still, the more we learn, the more work there is to be done. It's an unending process.

"We have much better protocols now," Bolen said. "We are taking care of ourselves, working through all the side effects. It is great. There is a light shining on it, and we're being as safe as you can. Right now, I think football is the safest, it's ever been. That's a good thing."

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ahead of the game: combatting concussions in high school sports