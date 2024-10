Benefit to help Dante Mininno as he battles cancer set for Nov. 3

Dante MIninno developed many important traits through wrestling.

Now two of those traits - discipline and strength - are being tested off the mat as he grapples with cancer.

The 25-year-old Mininno, a 2018 Gateway High School graduate, has undergone several surgeries and weeks of chemotherapy. He was first diagnosed with cancer in March of 2023.

"The mental toughness he developed from wrestling is definitely helping him get through this," Gateway head coach Jim Rutter said. "I've always told my guys that you're going to get slapped down in wrestling and you're going to get slapped down in life. When it happens, you can either lay there or get back up and fight. I talked to Dante a couple weeks ago and he said he remembered that."

Sydney Sauschuck, who is the fiancée to Dante’s twin brother Antonio, has organized a benefit on Sunday, Nov. 3 to help support the family during his recovery and outstanding medical expenses.

Tickets are $25 and include food and drinks along with raffles and cash prizes. All money raised will go to Dante Mininno’s medical expenses. The BBQ & Brews Fundraiser will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Holy Child Knights of Columbus in Blackwood.

For more information about the event or send a donation, contact Sauschuck at (845) 754-5299 or by email at sydneysauschuck@gmail.com or Venmo at @SydneySauschuck. More details and a link to RSVP can be found on Facebook .

Dante Mininno was a four-time district titlist, a two-time region champion and a three-time state place winner during his career at Gateway. The Deptford native, who won 156 bouts with the Gators , went to wrestle collegiately at Drexel and Liberty. He was a NCWA national champion at 125 pounds for Liberty in 2022 and placed third in the nation in 2023.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Benefit to help Dante Mininno as he battles cancer set for Nov. 3