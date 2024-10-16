Local brewery wins gold, bronze medals at The Great American Beer Festival

A South Jersey brewery took home gold and bronze medals at The Great American Beer Festival, the largest professional beer competition in the nation.

Bonesaw Brewing Company, which has locations in Glassboro and Deptford, won at the annual event, which awarded 326 medals to 276 breweries and cideries at the festival, held Oct. 10 to 12 in Denver.

The Great American Beer Festival, which takes place in partnership with the American Cider Association, saw 8,836 beers judged from 1,869 breweries and cideries across the U.S., D.C. and Puerto Rico, a press release stated.

The festival judge panel “evaluated noteworthy brews and ciders” across 102 beer categories (including 170 subcategories), five new cider categories and the Pro-Am and Collaboration competitions, it said.

“The Great American Beer Festival continues its commitment to recognizing exceptional beverages from across the country in the 2024 competition,” said Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association, in a press release.

“With the addition of five new cider categories, we’re pleased to recognize the best of the best in beer and beyond. Congratulations to this year’s winners!”

Results are in You voted for the top brewery in South Jersey. Here's your winner

What beers notched medals for Bonesaw?

Bonesaw’s Le Petit Demon earned a gold medal in the Belgian-style ale or French-style ale amid 64 entries. The Bonesaw Brewing Company Pilot House at The Deptford Mall location was listed as the winner in this category.

Bonesaw’s Red Dawn took home a bronze medal in the Vienna-Style Lager category among 123 entries. The Bonesaw Brewing Company Glassboro location was listed as the winner for the bronze.

The GABF says gold is “a world class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma and appearance”, while bronze is “a fine example of the style that may vary slightly from style parameters and/or have minor deviations in taste, aroma or appearance.”

How is the judging done?

The Great American Beer Festival website says that the festival invites industry pros from around the world to sit together in small groups, and without knowing the brand name, taste beers in each specified category.

“The ultimate goal of the Great American Beer Festival Judge Panel is to identify the three beers that best represent each beer-style category as described and adopted by the Great American Beer Festival,” it said.

Please consider a digital subscription to help support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Local brewery wins gold, bronze medals at The Great American Beer Festival