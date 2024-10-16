Republicans eye last Democratic office in Cumberland

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County office that usually operates outside the political spotlight could be the focus of election drama in 2024.

County Clerk Celeste M. Riley is in a unique position in November — the last Democrat on the ballot holding a countywide elected office. Riley is seeking a third, five-year term.

Standing in the way of Riley is a challenge from Republican County Commissioner Victoria Lods, a past Riley opponent for clerk, and the growing popularity of Lods’s party with county voters.

Big change in how Cumberland voters see county offices

Riley, a Bridgeton resident and a past assemblywoman, said campaigning has never been her favorite activity and the involuntary role as the last Democrat standing is not helping.

“Well, I’m fortunate to be running in a presidential election,” Riley said. “And I’m fortunate that there seems to be momentum with the top of the ticket, which is great. That all plays in my favor. And in the last, say, four presidential elections, Cumberland has always voted for the Democrat. So, I’m hoping that the turnout is high.”

Republicans have recorded a string of wins in county races since 2019 in a county that a decade ago was reliably “blue.” The GOP this year took complete control of the Board of Commissioners.

A 7-0 Republican board majority is unprecedented, but the GOP also won the Sheriff’s Department and Surrogate’s Office races in the last election.

“But I’m hoping the residents of Cumberland County have recognized that I have done what I said I was going to do,” Riley said. “I don’t write policy. Right? All I’m doing is implementing the laws that the Legislature has set forth for the office.”

Lods, a Vineland resident and a high school teacher in Millville, says she is comfortable leaving the commissioners board because the clerk’s position offers something closer to her ideal for government work.

“I’ve been working in public service for 25 years,” Lods said. “That’s really, you know, where I started. Working in the state Legislature, working for non-profits, working in education. … What’s more ideal (than) of being on a board of 7-0 is being able to serve the people of Cumberland full time.”

Lods is a former chief of staff for former state legislator Nicholas Asselta, starting as an intern in his Assembly office. She held the same job when Asselta won a state Senate seat.

Asselta lost his seat in the 2007 election to then-Democrat Jeff Van Drew, who led a surge in Democratic fortunes in the region. Van Drew moved on to the Congress, representing the 2 nd District. But he switched parties in 2020 and now is one of the factors behind improved GOP positions in South Jersey.

Lods lost the clerk’s race to Riley in the 2019 cycle. The two campaigns are talking some of the same issues in 2024 but the election scenario is a very different one now, she believes.

“I think, absolutely, that we see it differently,” Lods said. “We’ve already had an uptick in registered Republican voters. And while there are fewer registered Republican voters than Democrat voters, from my experience going around the county there is a different mood to what people in Cumberland County are looking for from their government.

Riley: Clerk's Office is in online age finally

The Clerk’s Office is a part of government almost everyone will need at some time, at the minimum to record a deed and register to vote. It also issues passports, records military service discharges, and files a range of other documents lumped under “miscellaneous.”

As a document issuer and registrar, the office has a large burden in preserving legal and business records and organizing them for easy use. The collection is fascinating and has surprises even to a county native, Riley said.

“And that’s one of the reasons I’m seeking re-election is to continue that process of not only restoring all of those types of records, but also documenting them so that we know for future reference this is what has been recorded here,” Riley said. “This is the history of our county. Not only just the land transactions, but the actual genealogical transactions that have occurred.

“I watch the changes in the demographics of Bridgeton and the area,” Riley said. “It’s important for people to know how we evolved and the changes that are occurring. There are good changes. There are bad changes.”

Riley’s first run for clerk was in 2014 against Republican Gloria Noto, winning the race by fewer than 400 votes. One Riley campaign pledge was to move vigorously to digitize all records for online access.

The effort so far has seen property title records digitized as far back as the 1920s. And an index to naturalization records, one of the lesser-known document caches here, also is online. The naturalization records themselves are to come.

In her two terms, Riley said, the office also has gone from accepting only cash for services to taking credit card and debit cards. She also started keeping the main courthouse office open every Tuesday into the evening and then also opening a satellite office at the Cumberland Mall in Vineland.

“We just had our seventh anniversary over at the Cumberland Mall and last year our revenue at the Cumberland Mall was a little bit over $230,000,” Riley said. “But it’s not just financially that we’re bringing more money in for the county. It’s making government more accessible. You drive up to the mall. You walk in.”

Riley's political background also includes six years on the Bridgeton City Council. In private life, she was a teacher for 15 years.

Lods: Clerk's Office not doing right by students, veterans

Lods, if elected, wants the office more engaged in the community and notably in schools.

“I’ve been in education the last 10 years, and I teach high school,” Lods said. “So, my students are on their way out the door. … And when we talk about if they’re registered to vote, they have very little interest in it because they don’t understand the process.”

Lods faults the office, given its role in the electoral system, for not looking at students as a population to service.

“There needs to be a very aggressive Cumberland County voter education program that, I believe, could be spearheaded through the county clerk’s office, and should be, to educate our students on what it means to vote, how it works, what the process is,” Lods said. “So that they don’t want to give away their right to be active voters in America.”

Lods also wants the office to step up its military veteran services. An existing veteran identification program is underperforming as is an office-backed retail discount purchase program, she says.

“There is a discount card, but there’s only eight businesses in the entire county that are in that discount program for our veterans,” Lods said. “And that just seems pretty lackluster to me.”

