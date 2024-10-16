Police: Man with gun on Evesham street had two murder victims in his Virginia home

EVESHAM — Two people were found slain in the Virginia home of a man who threatened a local resident at gunpoint on a township street, police said.

Amandeep Singh, 49, is accused of aiming a gun while standing outside a home on the first block of Kelly Drive around 2 a.m. Oct. 13, according to Evesham police.

Singh had allegedly come about 180 miles from Virginia in search of his estranged wife, said a police account He left Kelly Drive, which is lined with upscale homes in a wooded setting off Hopewell Road, before police arrived.

He was later arrested without incident in Medford.

Arrest brings surprises

Police said Singh was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and an AK47 rifle with four fully loaded, high-capacity magazines.

During the investigation and arrest, Evesham officers contacted police in Prince William County, Va., and requested a welfare check at Singh’s home in Manassas.

Two people were found fatally shot inside Singh's home. The victims' names and ages were not disclosed.

Singh's wife was located safely elsewhere, police said.

Singh also is accused of kicking an Evesham policeman after being taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment unrelated to his arrest.

Singh faces two counts of homicide and related charges in Virginia, according to police.

He's accused locally of aggravated assault with a gun and aggravated assault on law enforcement, as well as multiple weapons offenses.

He's also accused of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the Virginia charges.

The charges are only allegations. Singh has not been convicted in the case.

Singh is being held in Burlington County Jail, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the department’s confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

Tips can also be emailed to DefrancescoC@eveshampd.org.

