Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier Post

    Police: Man with gun on Evesham street had two murder victims in his Virginia home

    By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sd2tt_0w8o8SDp00

    EVESHAM — Two people were found slain in the Virginia home of a man who threatened a local resident at gunpoint on a township street, police said.

    Amandeep Singh, 49, is accused of aiming a gun while standing outside a home on the first block of Kelly Drive around 2 a.m. Oct. 13, according to Evesham police.

    Singh had allegedly come about 180 miles from Virginia in search of his estranged wife, said a police account He left Kelly Drive, which is lined with upscale homes in a wooded setting off Hopewell Road, before police arrived.

    Scenes from a celebration: Evesham police host National Night Out event

    He was later arrested without incident in Medford.

    Arrest brings surprises

    Police said Singh was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and an AK47 rifle with four fully loaded, high-capacity magazines.

    During the investigation and arrest, Evesham officers contacted police in Prince William County, Va., and requested a welfare check at Singh’s home in Manassas.

    Two people were found fatally shot inside Singh's home. The victims' names and ages were not disclosed.

    Singh's wife was located safely elsewhere, police said.

    Singh also is accused of kicking an Evesham policeman after being taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment unrelated to his arrest.

    Singh faces two counts of homicide and related charges in Virginia, according to police.

    He's accused locally of aggravated assault with a gun and aggravated assault on law enforcement, as well as multiple weapons offenses.

    He's also accused of being a fugitive from justice in connection with the Virginia charges.

    The charges are only allegations. Singh has not been convicted in the case.

    Singh is being held in Burlington County Jail, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the department’s confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

    Tips can also be emailed to DefrancescoC@eveshampd.org.

    Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police: Man with gun on Evesham street had two murder victims in his Virginia home

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy