How the Salvation Army Kroc Center celebrated a decade in Camden

Before the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center stood in Camden, a brownfield of waste, dirt and rusty bike parts occupied its space.

Now, the Salvation Army and local community have celebrated 10 years of the Kroc Center in Camden, providing what Major Richard Sanchez, director of the center, describes as revitalization - not gentrification - to the Camden area.

It's a "holistic service," all about enabling people to "not only survive, but to thrive," Sanchez said about the Salvation Army and the Camden community center.

Festivities took place all throughout the first weekend of October to mark anniversary, including KrocFest, a free, family event with over 110 partner organizations.

The celebrations, Sanchez said, were intended to mirror those that took place in 2014 when the center opened.

Other plans included the presence of stakeholders and local officials with tours and a mural unveiling. Pre-registered families benefited from a drive-thru food pantry in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey. Invitees attended an anniversary gala, and on Oct. 6 the church in the center was rededicated.

The Kroc Center is the physical manifestation of a fund and vision to create resources in typically underserved communities made possible by philanthropist Joan Kroc, which allowed for the center's construction and completion a decade ago.

Though Sanchez started a little over a year ago with the Camden Kroc Center, he's been involved with the Salvation Army for over two decades. Similarly, though the center has been in place for 10 years, the Salvation Army has had a footprint in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area for over 140 years.

Allison Honsberger, a graphic designer and marketing specialist, remembers when the Salvation Army was located in a "drastically smaller building" on Haddon Avenue, years before the Kroc Center was finished.

When she started working there 17 years ago, she said there were only about eight employees. Then, as the charge to build the Kroc Center began, they suddenly had "[their] own little army," ensuring and overseeing that all hurdles to creating the center were overcome in the roughly 7 years that the project took.

Kroc Center services

Inside its 125,000 square feet, members of the Camden community are able to worship, find after school care, take spin classes and go to the gym, learn to play the piano or drums, get access to food and healthcare and so much more.

Families and neighbors can pay for various childcare services or memberships to use the facilities, while other avenues for care are on site to help those in need, like the community food pantry and even doctor's offices.

Growing up in Brooklyn in the 80s, Sanchez understands the dynamics of an underserved community and the way these resources can assist local people to continue to break the stigma that surrounds them.

"People can't believe these things are in Camden," he said about the resources the Kroc Center provides.

It is the only community center of its kind in the city.

Community, growth and impact

Over its decade at 1865 Harrison Avenue, the Kroc Center has been home to numerous members, summer campers, students and volunteers, all impacted in different ways by the Salvation Army.

One important aspect of the center's impact on the community, Sanchez pointed out, isn't just the opportunity for people to receive assistance or buy a membership, but the opportunity for others to volunteer their time.

"[Volunteering is] not only helpful for the people that you're helping but for your own health," he said.

Throughout its history, and with local support, the center has been able to continue evolving in its crusade to help others.

Programs for senior citizens, holiday assistance and other social services are available, providing something for everyone, whether it be a person who wants a place to meet others and enjoy their community or someone who may be in need.

"We want people to move from the cycle of constantly needing," Sanchez said.

