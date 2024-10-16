High School Football: Games to Watch, predictions, schedule for Week 7

The path to the postseason has reached the home stretch for many teams in South Jersey.

The cutoff for public schools is Oct. 26 while the non-public school cutoff is Nov. 2.

Week 7 will be crucial for bubble teams and squads jockeying for seeding position.

Get ready for all of this week's action with our Games to Watch and the complete Week 7 schedule.

Season records for our prognosticators: Tom McGurk (52-18) and Tom Rimback (49-21). McGurk went 8-2 last week while Rimback went 5-5 in Week 6.

Games to Watch

Millville (5-1) at Cherokee (4-3), Friday, 6 p.m.

The Thunderbolts will look to reenergize their offense after the bye week. Millville has been limited to 30 combined points over its last two games, including just two offensive touchdowns. Alabama-bound Lotzeir Brooks could be in for a record-breaking evening. Brooks needs 15 points to break the state record for career points by a wide receiver set by Glassboro’s Terrane Holmes (472 in 2001) and needs 204 receiving yards to eclipse the state mark set by Westwood’s Nolan Borgersen (4,212 in 2014). Brooks is two receptions shy of the South Jersey mark for career catches set by Cedar Creek’s JoJo Bermudez in 2021. … Cherokee is coming off back-to-back wins over Shawnee and Millville. It will be an emotional night for the program, following the death of its first-ever coach Jim Horner on Saturday.

Prediction: Rimback-Millville; McGurk-Millville.

Timber Creek (4-3) at Cedar Creek (5-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

The battle of the Creeks should be an interesting showdown. Timber Creek is coming off one of its best performances of the season as it held a fourth-quarter lead against Camden before suffering an 18-7 loss. Six of the Chargers’ seven decisions have been decided by 10 or fewer points (4-2 record). Timber Creek’s ground game has produced over 850 yards with nine touchdowns led by senior Amir Reason-Dallas. … Following a 28-14 loss to Holy Spirit, the Pirates have responded with consecutive wins over Oakcrest and Lower Cape May. Senior quarterback Reilly Hoffacker, who transferred from Timber Creek, has thrown for 774 yards and eight touchdowns in four starts since becoming eligible.

Prediction: Rimback-Timber Creek; McGurk-Cedar Creek.

Haddon Heights (1-5) at Delran (6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

If the Garnets want to go to the postseason, a win here would be big. Heights is coming off consecutive losses to Camden Catholic and Woodstown, but the team scored a combined 30 points in those games. The team only recorded 25 in the first four games combined. … Delran brings a two-game winning streak into this contest and they will look to keep their slim Independence Division title hopes alive with a victory.

Prediction: Rimback-Delran; McGurk-Delran.

KIPP Cooper Norcross (5-2) at Holy Cross Prep (6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

The inside track to the United Division title goes to the victor here. … After recording one win in each of its first two seasons, KIPP Cooper Norcross has become a factor in the division race. The squad has won four of its last five games, including a 14-8 triumph at Wildwood last week. … Holy Cross has clinched its first winning season in six years and is now eyeing a division title. The Lancers rebounded from a tough 3-0 loss against Princeton with a 43-8 rout of Bishop Eustace last week.

Prediction: Rimback-Holy Cross Prep; McGurk-Holy Cross Prep.

Washington Township (5-2) at Kingsway (6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

Two potential candidates for a sectional title in Group 5 will face off in Woolwich. … Washington Township’s bid for one of the top seeds took a hit with a 27-0 home loss against Rancocas Valley last week. The Minutemen won their two previous games, but weren’t extremely sharp in either performance. …. Kingsway rides a five-game winning streak into the contest, but only one of those games was against a team with a .500-or-better record. This is a chance for the Dragons to earn a statement win and increased their chances at a first-round home game in the postseason.

Prediction: Rimback-Washington Township; McGurk-Washington Township.

Winslow (7-0) at Mainland (5-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

The top-ranked Eagles have been flying high all season and now they get a shot at redemption against the team that denied them a chance to play for a state title last season. Mainland rolled to a 41-7 victory over Winslow in last year’s state Group 4 semifinal round. Winslow has shined on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents 270-34 in seven games. … Mainland has won two straight – both by shutout – over Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township.

Prediction: Rimback-Winslow; McGurk-Winslow.

Paul VI (4-2) at Seneca (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

The winner of this game will be one step closer to the Continental Division title. After posting three straight wins by shutout, the Eagles suffered a 27-19 loss at Notre Dame last week. …. Seneca rebounded from a 23-point loss to Hopewell Valley the week before with rebounding with a 41-7 victory over Hammonton.

Prediction: Rimback-Paul VI; McGurk-Paul VI.

Glassboro (6-0) at Schalick (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s a rematch of the sectional final, as the Bulldogs look to continue their unbeaten march to the postseason. Glassboro’s defense has surrendered a West Jersey Football League-low 22 points in six games. The team has its four-game shutout streak snapped last week in a 40-10 win at Cinnaminson. Glassboro has produced 91 points over the last two week as its offense continues to blossom with each game. … After losing two of its first three games, Schalick has hit its stride with a four-game winning streak, three of which were on the road including last week’s 28-21 comeback win at Gloucester.

Prediction: Rimback-Glassboro; McGurk-Glassboro.

Paulsboro (5-2) at West Deptford (4-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Another Thanksgiving rivalry has been moved off the holiday and these two bitter rivals will meet this week. Paulsboro won the first 18 meetings and owns a 29-14 lead in the overall series. West Deptford earned a 14-13 victory in last year’s tilt. … Since a 29-28 overtime loss to Camden Catholic on Sept. 14, Paulsboro has won three of its last four games, including last week’s 36-24 home win over Pennsville. Big Red is 2-0 in road contents this season. … West Deptford has been on the see-saw for the last five weeks, alternating W-L-W-L-W, including last week’s 58-19 home rout of Salem.

Prediction: Rimback-West Deptford; McGurk-West Deptford.

St. Augustine (5-2) at Rancocas Valley (5-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

It’s probably the best game on the weekend slate for Week 7. … St. Augustine’s defense is regarded as one of the best units in South Jersey. The Hermits have held opponents to one score or fewer in each of their five wins. … Rancocas Valley has averaged 32 points per game over the first seven weeks of the season. The Red Devils will play on their home turf for the first time since Oct. 19.

Prediction: Rimback-Rancocas Valley; McGurk-St. Augustine.

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17

Cherry Hill West at Pennsauken, 6

Friday, Oct. 18

Hammonton at Atlantic City, 6

Florence at Bordentown, 6

Palmyra at Buena, 6

Lenape at Camden, 6

Deptford at Cherry Hill East, 6

Millville at Cherokee, 6

Timber Creek at Cedar Creek, 6

Lower Cape May at Cumberland, 6

Haddon Heights at Delran, 6

Washington Township at Kingsway, 6

Winslow at Mainland, 6

Absegami at Middle Township, 6

St. Joseph at Oakcrest, 6

Holy Spirit at Ocean City, 6

Audubon at Overbrook, 6

Glassboro at Schalick, 6

Lindenwold at Sterling, 6

Bishop Eustace at Wildwood, 6

Egg Harbor at Triton, 6:15

Pennsville at Lawrence, 6:30

Collingswood at Camden Catholic, 7

Eastern at Clearview, 7

Williamstown at Delsea, 7

Mastery Charter at Gateway, 7

Haddonfield at Gloucester, 7

KIPP Cooper Norcross at Holy Cross, 7

Paul VI at Seneca, 7

Paulsboro at West Deptford, 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Penns Grove at Woodbury, 10:30 am

Haddon Township at Gloucester Catholic, 11

Burlington City at Maple Shade, 11

Woodstown at Salem, noon

Bridgeton at Atlantic County Tech, 1

Shawnee at Eastside, 1

Cinnaminson at Moorestown, 1

Highland at Vineland, 1

Pleasantville at Willingboro, 1

Pemberton at Riverside, 1:30

Burlington Township at Northern Burlington, 2

St. Augustine at Rancocas Valley, 2

