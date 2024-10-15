Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey boys soccer action

Each week, we choose our favorite boys soccer performances from across the 15 divisions of South Jersey’s five leagues.

Congratulations to Angel Mejia-Castro of Overbrook who won the week with 38,7% of the total vote. Eastern's Brady Lynch was second and Cooper Macri of Cherry Hill West placed third.

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll, which appears at the bottom of this story.

Statistics through Sunday’s games, Voting will conclude on Friday morning.

Here is this week’s Mean 15:

Josh Bruner, West Deptford. A second-half goal for this senior was the game-winner in a win over Lindenwold.

Jack Cassidy, St. Joseph Academy . Eight saves against Holy Spirit gave the sophomore stopper 137 saves for the season.

Enzo Castillo, Deptford . Two assists and the first career hat trick against Triton put a gold star on this sophomore’s week.

Justin Delaney, Pennsville . With 14 saves against Gloucester Catholic, the sophomore has 142 saves for the season.

Elijah Font, Northern Burlington . The Greyhounds’ sophomore leading scorer added a goal and an assist to his totals against Burlington Township.

Zaydel Fuentes, Pennsauken Tech . The senior scored the lone goal as PennTech advanced in the first round of the NJTAC tournament against Medford Tech.

Joey Goodman, Ocean City . The junior had a goal in a one-goal win over Millville to give him 10 points for the season.

Eddie Hirsch, Middle Township . A two-goal, two-assist effort by the senior in a win over Oakcrest put him at seven goals and seven assists for the season.

Kevin Huerta-Rico, Collingswood . The senior leads the Colls with a dozen goals after scoring both in a 2-1 win over Gloucester.

Frank Jones, Maple Shade . With two goals and two assists against Willingboro, the senior hit double digits with 10 goals, plus six assists.

Tyler Kunkel, Bordentown . A goal against Holy Cross lifted this junior to the top spot on the Scotties’ scoring charts.

Cole Madgey, Gloucester Tech . A career-best two assists made this junior indispensable to a 2-1 win over Williamstown.

Luke Price, Schalick . The sophomore had his first career hat trick, plus and assist in a win against Overbrook.

Luke Rath, Seneca. The only goal against Cherry Hill West plus a goal and an assist against Freehold Boro made for a productive week for the senior.

Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He has covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming but he’s happiest on a sideline interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes. Follow him on twitter @Rimbacksports. Email him with story ideas at tomrimback@gmail.com and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier-Post.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey boys soccer action