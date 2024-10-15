Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier Post

    Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey boys soccer action

    By Tom Rimback, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVmcN_0w7IyQ9N00

    Each week, we choose our favorite boys soccer performances from across the 15 divisions of South Jersey’s five leagues.

    Congratulations to Angel Mejia-Castro of Overbrook who won the week with 38,7% of the total vote. Eastern's Brady Lynch was second and Cooper Macri of Cherry Hill West placed third.

    Be sure to vote in this week’s poll, which appears at the bottom of this story.

    • Statistics through Sunday’s games, Voting will conclude on Friday morning.

    Here is this week’s Mean 15:

    Josh Bruner, West Deptford. A second-half goal for this senior was the game-winner in a win over Lindenwold.

    Jack Cassidy, St. Joseph Academy . Eight saves against Holy Spirit gave the sophomore stopper 137 saves for the season.

    Enzo Castillo, Deptford . Two assists and the first career hat trick against Triton put a gold star on this sophomore’s week.

    Justin Delaney, Pennsville . With 14 saves against Gloucester Catholic, the sophomore has 142 saves for the season.

    Elijah Font, Northern Burlington . The Greyhounds’ sophomore leading scorer added a goal and an assist to his totals against Burlington Township.

    Zaydel Fuentes, Pennsauken Tech . The senior scored the lone goal as PennTech advanced in the first round of the NJTAC tournament against Medford Tech.

    Joey Goodman, Ocean City . The junior had a goal in a one-goal win over Millville to give him 10 points for the season.

    Eddie Hirsch, Middle Township . A two-goal, two-assist effort by the senior in a win over Oakcrest put him at seven goals and seven assists for the season.

    Kevin Huerta-Rico, Collingswood . The senior leads the Colls with a dozen goals after scoring both in a 2-1 win over Gloucester.

    Frank Jones, Maple Shade . With two goals and two assists against Willingboro, the senior hit double digits with 10 goals, plus six assists.

    Tyler Kunkel, Bordentown . A goal against Holy Cross lifted this junior to the top spot on the Scotties’ scoring charts.

    Cole Madgey, Gloucester Tech . A career-best two assists made this junior indispensable to a 2-1 win over Williamstown.

    Luke Price, Schalick . The sophomore had his first career hat trick, plus and assist in a win against Overbrook.

    Luke Rath, Seneca. The only goal against Cherry Hill West plus a goal and an assist against Freehold Boro made for a productive week for the senior.

    Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He has covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming but he’s happiest on a sideline interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes. Follow him on twitter @Rimbacksports. Email him with story ideas at tomrimback@gmail.com and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier-Post.

    This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey boys soccer action

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Joel Embiid news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy