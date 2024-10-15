Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey field hockey action

Each week, we choose our favorite field hockey performances from across South Jersey’s five leagues and their 13 divisions.

Congratulations to Brynn Harper of Delran who tallied 54,1% of the total vote in last week's poll. Cherokee's Sadie Errickson was second, while Sienna Giannotti of Gloucester Catholic finished third.

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll, which appears at the bottom of this story.

Statistics through Sunday’s games, Voting will conclude on Friday morning.

Here is this week’s Mean 15:

Ava Agosto, Shawnee. This sophomore scored once in both Renegades’ wins last week to raise her season total to six goals.

Kiera Baumann, Audubon . The second hat trick of this freshman’s season raised her season total to 11 goals.

Lia Bellan-Andrews, Riverside . With a goal in a 2-0 win over Pemberton this freshman is emerging as a real scoring threat.

Addison Dilllon, Haddon Heights . Five goals and three games lifted this senior into the top spot ion the team with nine tallies.

Kaitlyn Elwell, Egg Harbor . With a goal against Vineland, this junior helped the Eagles to a shutout win.

Hannah Hitchner, Woodstown . The senior had a two-goal performance in a shutout win at Deptford to raise her season count to eight.

Simone Johnson, Washington Township . An assist against Shawnee for the senior defender gave her six, second-best for the Minutemaids.

Rebecca Keith, Highland . A goal against Cumberland in a shutout extended her team lead to eight goals.

Rachel Loomis, Maple Shade . The Wildcats’ junior had two goals each in shutout wins over Burlington City and Salem.

Ava Rogers, Salem . Shutouts in a tie against Pennsville and a win over Cumberland were the fourth and fifth for the junior.

Avva Smith, Cinnaminson . A three-goal week for this sophomore included the only goal against Haddon Township and a pair vs. Delran.

Fiona Sokorai, Seneca . The sophomore scored in games against Cherry Hill East and Camden Catholic to hit double figures for the second straight season.

Gabriella Teti, Hammonton . A goal in a win against Ocean City raised this junior’s team-high total to 16 goals.

Emma Tomlin, Mainland . Her 10 saves in a win against Middle Township were this senior’s fifth double-digit save performance of the season.

Kennedy Ward, Holy Spirit . Two more shutout wins by the sophomore against Egg Harbor and Atlantic City raised the team’s total to seven.

Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He has covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming but he’s happiest on a sideline interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes. Follow him on twitter @Rimbacksports. Email him with story ideas at tomrimback@gmail.com and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier-Post.

