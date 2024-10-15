Our Mean 15 selections for Week 6 South Jersey girls soccer action

There were plenty of great performances from the sixth week of action throughout South Jersey.

Which players had the best week? Here are our choices:

Gloucester County Tech's Layla Connor was the top vote getter in last week's poll, garnering 56.7 percent of the more than 12.8K votes recorded. West Deptford's Ella Simko and Kingsway's Mya Narcisi rounded out the top three vote getters.

Records and stats are through Saturday's games.

Top Performances from Week 6

Burlington County Scholastic League

Kaylee Keith, Delran. The freshman scored a goal in back-to-back games as the Bears earned a 2-0 win over Lenape on Oct. 8 and a 2-2 draw with Cinnaminson on Oct. 10. She has scored nine goals and dished out seven assists in nine games this season.

Victoria Ortega, Pennsauken. The senior tallied the biggest goal of her career as she netted the lone score in a 1-0 victory over Doane Academy on Oct. 9.

Claire Zimmermann, Holy Cross Prep. The senior posted a goal and an assist in both of her games last week, leading the Lancers to wins over Palmyra and Northern Burlington. She has seven goals and seven assists this season.

Colonial Conference

Gi Heller, Audubon. The sophomore collected the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory over West Deptford on Oct. 8 and added a goal and an assist in a 5-0 triumph over Schalick three days later. She has four goals in her last five games.

Lauren McDaniel, Woodbury. The senior goalie made six saves for the shutout as the Thundering Herd earned a 2-0 win over Paulsboro on Oct. 9. It was her second clean sheet of the season.

Avery Sinnes, Haddonfield. The freshman provided the lone offense the Haddons needed during a 1-0 win over rival Haddon Heights on Oct. 9. Sinnes has recorded goals in each of her team’s last two wins.

Olympic Conference

Angelina Agban, Cherokee. The junior earned the golden goal in a 3-2 victory over Rancocas Valley on Oct. 9. She has scored two goals for the season, both coming in games decided by one tally.

Erin Moriarty, Bishop Eustace. The senior collected the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Lenape on Oct. 9 and tallied the decisive goal in a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Sterling two days later. She has four goals on the season.

Julia Tepes, Shawnee. The senior produced the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Eastern on Oct. 7. Tepes has notched seven goals this season and raised her career total to 19.

Tri-County Conference

Olivia Capecci, Delsea. The junior chalked up four goals and five assists as the Crusaders rolled to home wins over Cumberland and Deptford. Capecci has five multi-goal and five multi-assist games this season en route to team-best stats in goals (17) and assists (13).

Devon Chando, Williamstown. The junior delivered the decisive goal in a pair of one-score victories over Gloucester County Tech and Clearview. She scored the go-ahead goal with 10:48 left in regulation in a 2-1 win over GCIT on Oct. 8 and netted two scores, including the difference maker with 7:27 left in the game, during a 3-2 victory over Clearview.

Brianna Weiss, Washington Township. The junior goalie handled five shots for the clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Gloucester County Tech on Oct. 10. She has three shutouts for the season.

Cape-Atlantic League

Kaia Ray, Ocean City. The senior posted back-to-back shutouts in wins over Millville and Mainland. She has recorded six clean sheets for the season for OC, which has won five straight and eight of its last nine.

Madison Shaffer, Cedar Creek. The sophomore potted a pair of goals and set up a third as the Pirates rallied for a 5-4 victory over Hammonton on Oct. 7. It was her first multi-goal game of the season and raised her season goal total to five.

Brielle VonColln, Egg Harbor Township. The junior posted six goals and three assists as the Eagles earned victories over Holy Spirit, Vineland and Middle Township. VonColln registered her first scholastic hat trick in a 6-2 win over Holy Spirit on Oct. 7, scored twice and set up a third goal in an 8-0 triumph over Vineland the next day and closed her week out with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Middle Township on Oct. 11.

Milestone: Wildwood Catholic’s Bob Mannino earned his 300 th career coaching win with a 10-2 triumph at Cape May Tec on Wednesday. Mannino spent 22 seasons at Triton and was named the Courier-Post’s Girls Soccer Coach of the Century in 1999. He also guided Schalick to a sectional title in 2021.

