Who was the South Jersey High School Football Star of Week 6? Cast your vote here

Darius Benjamin, Cedar Creek. The senior hauled in six passes for a season-best 126 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing TD on his lone carry in a 34-6 victory over Lower Cape May.

Mekhi Cottle, Willingboro. The junior rushed for a career-best 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Chimeras earned a 43-30 win over Woodbury.

Brody Deiter, Rancocas Valley. It was another productive week at the office for the senior wideout during a 27-0 win at Washington Township. He caught seven passes for 115 yards and a season-best three touchdowns. He has 12 receiving touchdowns, including five games with multi-scores. Deiter holds RV all-time career records for receptions (121), receiving yards (2,095) and receiving touchdowns (23).

Luke Dengler, Moorestown. Sparking the Quakers’ first win of the season, the senior rushed 14 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns. He added a fifth score on an 88-yard kickoff return in the 36-13 victory at Robbinsville.

Manny Doku, Holy Cross Prep. The senior rushed seven times for 116 yards and a score while catching five passes for 81 yards and a second TD to help power the Lancers to a 43-8 victory over Bishop Eustace.

J.P. Forster, Ocean City. The senior displayed plenty of late heroics as he caught two touchdown passes in the final minute of play, including the decisive TD with six seconds left, as Ocean City earned a 38-34 victory over Middle Township. Forster finished with five catches for 199 yards and booted all five extra-points.

Kyaire Harvey, Paulsboro. The senior rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown as Paulsboro posted a 36-24 win over Pennsville.

Aiden Kitts, Rancocas Valley. The senior linebacker tied a season-high with 10 tackles and had two takeaways to highlight the Red Devils’ 27-0 win at Washington Township. Kitts’ pick, his second in consecutive weeks, helped ice the game.

John Latimore, Palmyra. Powering the Panthers to their third straight win, the senior quarterback fired three TD passes and rushed for a fourth score.

Denzel Lee, Cherry Hill East. The senior rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns as Cherry Hill East knocked off crosstown rival Cherry Hill West for the first time in 12 years, with a 28-7 triumph. Lee has racked up seven rushing TDs in his last three games, giving him nine for the season.

Dean Potts, Riverside. The junior ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and returned a blocked punt 35 yards for a fourth score as the Rams rumbled to a 36-14 win over Bordentown. Three of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as Riverside reeled off 22 unanswered points.

Khajuan Roseborough, Atlantic City. The senior quarterback threw for a school-record 393 yards and four touchdowns during the Vikings’ 35-27 home win over Eastern. He’s thrown for 13 TDs, including 10 over AC’s current five-game winning streak.

Vinny Sacca, Delran. The Bears improved to 6-1 with a 38-8 win over Penns Grove and the junior quarterback played a huge role. He completed 12 of 16 passes for two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores. Sacca has 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Jasuan Solomon, Woodbury. The senior racked up three sacks, becoming the program’s all-time career sack leader, and returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown during the Thundering Herd’s 43-30 loss against Willingboro. Solomon has 32 sacks for his career.

Anthony Tirico, Seneca. The sophomore quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and two scores during the Golden Eagles’ 41-7 win over Hammonton. He surpassed the 1,000-passing yard mark for the season and 3,000 for his career. In 29 career games, he’s thrown for 3,096 yards and 27 touchdowns.

