Willingboro's finding different ways to succeed on offense, beat Woodbury

WOODBURY – There are many ways the Willingboro High School football team can beat its opponent.

Woodbury found that out the hard way on Saturday afternoon.

The Chimeras accumulated over 400 yards of total offense en route to a 43-30 victory over the Thundering Herd.

“We’re multi-faceted on offense,” Willingboro’s first-year head coach Kenny Scott said. “We can do a lot of things very well. We just have to put everything together, that’s the hard part sometimes.

“We have no shortage of athletes, we just have to make the plays.”

Willingboro made enough of them on Saturday as the 1-2 punch at running back with junior bruiser Mekhi Cottle and senior slasher Christopher Scott combined for over 325 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“We have a lot of options to go to, guys don’t get worn down or burned out,” said Cottle, who rushed for a season-high 171 yards and three touchdowns. He has five 100-or-more rushing yard games this season.

Scott rushed for 157 yards, including a nifty 74-yard touchdown on the first play of scrimmage in the second half that gave the Chimeras the lead for good.

Willingboro’s offense put up a season-high 43 points and helped snap a two-game losing streak. The Chimeras (5-2) remain alive in the race for the West Jersey Football League Continental title, one game back of Seneca and Paul VI in the race, and are looking to lock up a home game for the Group 2 playoffs.

Leader of the Chimeras

Sean Taylor wasn’t going to back down from a challenge.

Despite not playing quarterback in three years, the senior jumped at the opportunity to play the position after two-year starting QB Lamar Best transferred to St. Joseph (Montvale) in the offseason.

“I’m a receiver, but my team needed me,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t going to walk out on them.”

Taylor said while the transition back to QB wasn’t as seamless as one of the routes he used to run as a wideout, he’s posted solid numbers with 11 passing touchdowns and over 700 passing yards. He's also embraced the leadership role.

“It’s been super tough, I was super rusty,” he said. “The toughest part was getting all my guys to rally behind me. We had a great quarterback last year, we rallied behind him. Now, it’s my turn. We have to turns some heads, make people believe.”

Scott said Taylor has showed growth over the first seven weeks of the season. Taylor threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in Saturday's win.

“What he’s been able to do in a short period of time, doing the little things right, we’re happy with his performance and his progression. He’s giving it everything he’s got," Scott said.

Woodbury’s sack king

Jusuan Solomon has been one of faces of Woodbury’s successful run on the football field.

And a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior became the Thundering Herd’s all-time sack leader on Saturday, according to Woodbury head coach Anthony Reagan. He racked up three sacks against Willingboro, pushing his career total to 32.

“It’s exciting,” Solomon said about being the new sack king. “We’ve been talking about it all season. I knew coming in, I was four away.”

Solomon found himself at a familiar spot against Willingboro. With an injury to a Woodbury defensive linemen, Solomon moved to defensive end, the same spot where he racked up 25 sacks over his first two seasons at Woodbury.

“I was back home (at defensive end), that’s what it felt like,” Solomon said. “It just felt natural being back there.”

Reagan said Solomon would have broken the record a long time ago if he wasn’t needed to move back to linebacker last fall.

“He does whatever this teams asks for, it’s been like that since he was a freshman,” the head coach said. “He played on the offense line when we didn’t have any linemen there. He doesn’t complain, not one bit. He’s one of the reasons why we’ve had success here, players like Jusuan.”

Solomon recorded another double-digit tackle game to go along with the sack record, but it was a 99-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that was the real highlight.

Solomon said he’s keeping his college options open. He’s a standout on the track in the 110 hurdles, but Reagan believes he can be a star in football, too.

“He’s going to be phenomenal at the next level,” Reagan said. “I think he’s one of the best defensive players in the state.”

Game notes

Willingboro scored on its first four touchdowns of the second half, turning a one-point deficit at the intermission into a 43-16 lead with eight minutes to play.

Woodbury’s Marquis “Fleet Feet” Taylor caught three touchdown passes, showing off his moves on one of the plays by staying inbounds and tip-toeing down the sideline. The senior has six TD catches on the season.

Woodbury sophomore quarterback Tim Holmes has thrown for nine TDs this season.

The Thundering Herd scored twice to bring the game within 43-30 with 4:35 left in regulation and recovered an onside kick for another opportunity. Willingboro defensive back William Torres ended the comeback bid with his second pick of the game.

“We’ve been playing playoff football since the top of the season against Haddonfield and every game to this point,” Reagan said. “You can’t look at our record and see ourselves as a bad team. I really like this team. I really like our chances in the (postseason).”

Woodbury fell to 2-4 with games against Penn Grove and Schalick to close out the regular season and are fighting to get into the Group 1 playoff field.

The game was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

