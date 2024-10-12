South Jersey Football Roundup: October 12

High School Football 2024: South Jersey schedules and scores for the season

(This story will be updated throughout the weekend as scores and statistics become available)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Camden Catholic 41, Overbrook 6 : Michael Moritz threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Irish to their sixth win. Moritz (16-for-21 passing) added an eight-yard touchdown run for good measure.

Moritz threw a pair of TD passes to Bryce Clark (58 and 5 yards), a 13-yard score to Nymir Daily and a 30-yard TD pass to Sean Welde. Terrence Barnes added a 43-yard punt return touchdown.

Teriq Moore had 106 yards on 15 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown. The Rams fell to 2-4-1.

Northern Burlington 18, Trenton 17 OT: Brent Walulak swept around right end in overtime for a game-winning 2-point run as the Greyhounds spoiled the Tornadoes' senior day. After allowing a touchdown (and extra point) in the first half of overtime, Matt Caloiaro closed out the NBC possession with a one-yard run. Northern elected to go for the win rather than tie the game with a field goal.

Trailing by three and backed up to its own 5 with less than two minutes to play, Walulak found Edson Raymond for a 76-yard pass to the Trenton 22. The NBC drive stalled, but Bailey O'Malley forced overtime with a 25-yard field goal with 24 ticks left on the clock.

Walulak put the Greyhounds up in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run. Multiple self-inflicted obstacles prevented Northern from building on its lead as Trenton scored 10 unanswered points on an interception return and a field goal.

Palmyra 40, Lindenwold 0 : John Latimore threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Panthers cruised to a shutout win, their third in seven games. Michael Monroe added a pair of rushing TDs in the win.

Latimore threw TD passes to Evan Montgomery, Ja'Mes Brown and Jaleel Latimore. Lindenwold is winless in six games.

Paulsboro 36, Pennsville 24 : Audre Hill had two third-quarter touchdowns to lead Paulsboro to a come-from-behind win.

Hill had a 30-yard touchdown to break an 8-8 tie but the Eagles pulled ahead. Hill gave Paulsboro the lead for good with a nine-yard run. Jeremiah Carr added a two-yard touchdown pass from Jahsir Johnson and Sawyer Cabanas added a one-yard TD plunge to take a commanding lead.

Kyaire Harvey (193 rushing yards) scored the only points of the first half on a 64-yard run. Paulsboro is 5-2.

Rylan Hardy (145 rushing yards) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns for the Eagles. The first, from 29 yards, tied the game. The second, a 65-yard sprint gave Pennsville a 16-14 lead. Malik Rehmer added a nine-yard touchdown catch from Robbie McDade in an ill-fated comeback bid. Pennsville dipped to 3-4.

Pleasantville 28, Oakcrest 26 : Ahmad Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes to help lead the Greyhounds to their first win of the season in a game that was postponed from Friday evening to Saturday due to security issues caused by social media threats.

Semaj Dozier put an immediate stop to a troubling start for the Greyhounds after a Falcons, first-quarter touchdown. Dozier returned the ensuing kickoff to pull the hosts even. A seven-yard TD pass to Dejuan Martin plus the first of two 2-point conversion runs by Nazir Griffin gave the 'Hounds their first lead.

Griffin added a 50-yard run and his second conversion to put Pleasantville up for good. Takiese Barnes gave the Greyhounds breathing room with a 24-yard touchdown catch.

Andrew Estrada ran for a six-yard touchdown and threw a pair of TD passes. The first was for 33-yards Zieri Forest, who also had a four-yard touchdown run. The second touchdown pass went to Jaden Harvey, a 47-yarder that gave Oakcrest a chance to tie, but the conversion try was stopped short. Oakcrest fell to 4-3.

Willingboro 43, Woodbury 30 : Mekhi Cottle and Christopher Scott each topped 100 yards as the Chimeras rolled up 400 yards of offense in a season-best offensive output.

McGurk: Willingboro's finding different ways to succeed on offense, beat Woodbury

Cottle ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns, while Scott added 157 yards and a 74-yard score on the first snap of the second half. Sean Taylor ran for a three-yard TD and threw a 17-yard pass to James Pemberton to open the scoring. Willingboro is 5-2 this fall.

Tim Holmes threw three touchdown passes totaling 177 yards to Marquis Taylor, who scored from 87, 40 and 50 yards. Fabian Gonzalez kicked a 33-yard, first-quarter field goal. Jasuan Solomon stripped a running back at the Herd 1 and went 99 yards to cut the final deficit to 13 points but Woodbury fell to 2-4.

Winslow 58, Eastside 0 : Jalen Parker threw four touchdown passes and the Eagles defense contributed three scores on returns in the seventh Winslow win in as many games. Cam Miller had TD catches of 22 and 12 yards.

Nyqir Helton (39 yards) and Marcus Upton (10 yards) had the other two receiving TDs. Roman Duckett added a four-yard touchdown run and Rashad Emanuel kicked a 15-yard field goal.

Rod Carstarphen returned a fumble 27 yards. Jayden Poteat, from 39 yards, and Nahmir Tucker, from 42, returned interceptions for scores.

Eastside remains winless through seven games.

Woodstown 17, Haddon Heights 8 : Bryce Belinfanti ran for 98 yards and a two-yard, first-quarter touchdown to lift the unbeaten Wolverines to their sixth win.

Jake Ware added a 25-yard field goal to give the Woodies a double-digit halftime lead. Bobby Donahue added a two-yard fourth quarter run to make it 17-0.

Camaj Matthews returned a kickoff 75 yard to spoil the shutout. The Garnets are 1-5 this fall.

Other scores

Haddon Township 34, Mastery Charter 0

Pemberton 28, Florence 6

Football 2024: Check out all of our content for the South Jersey high school season

Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996. He has covered everything from Super Bowls and Final Fours to Tri-County Swimming but he’s happiest on a sideline interviewing South Jersey scholastic athletes. Follow him on twitter @Rimbacksports. Email him with story ideas at tomrimback@gmail.com and, most importantly, support local journalism with a subscription to the Courier-Post.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey Football Roundup: October 12