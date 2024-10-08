Our Mean 15 selections for Week 5 South Jersey boys soccer action

(a video was added to this story)

Each week, we choose our favorite boys soccer performances from across the 15 divisions of South Jersey’s five leagues.

Congratulations to Cooper Divito of Clearview, who won the Mean 15 South Jersey Boys Soccer Performer of the Week poll last week. Divito had 48.2% of the vote. Chase Giambri of Paul VI was second, while Pennsauken's Miguel Soberats finished third.

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll, which appears at the bottom of this story.

Statistics through Sunday’s games, Voting will conclude on Friday morning.

Here is this week’s Mean 15:

Trent Bantle, Audubon. With eight saves last week, the senior extended the Green Waves’ five-game shutout streak with shutouts six and seven for the year.

Jefferson Barahona, Pleasantville. With his first career hat trick in a win over Oakcrest, the junior reached double figures in goals.

Gavin Burns, Wildwood. A goal and two assists, helped this senior raise his team-best season assist total to seven.

Preston Galanis, Moorestown Friends. With a pair of goals in a 2-1 win over Seneca, the senior raised his goal total to nine for the season.

Amadu Jalloh, Williamstown. With a goal against Cumberland, the junior led Williamstown to a 1-0 win.

Nolan Lachall, Haddon Heights. The senior scored once in a 3-1 win over Allentown to raise his season total to six goals.

Brady Lynch, Eastern. With his second shutout of the season, the senior improved the Vikings goals against to just nine in 10 games.

Cooper Macri, Cherry Hill West. The junior took over the team lead in goals for the season with the only goal in a win over Timber Creek.

Angel Mejia-Castro, Overbrook. A hat trick against KIPP highlighted this senior’s six-goal, three-assist week.

Billy Navas-Navarro, Willingboro. With two goals in a shutout win against Burlington City, the junior had his first multi-goal game.

Jaidyn Reddick, Westampton Tech. The senior had three goals and three assists in a win over Medford Tech.

Luke Rittler, Cinnaminson. The senior keeper had his fourth shutout of the season, a 3-0 win against Burlington Township.

Luis Shimabuko, Vineland. This senior had a key goal in a 2-1 win over Ocean City to raise his season total to five tallies.

Jesse Skokowski, Triton. His first goal of the season gave the senior the only goal in a win over Highland.

Teddy Woolery, Wildwood Catholic. By scoring a goal in both Crusaders’ games this week, the senior raises his season goal tally to 13.

