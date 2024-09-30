Longshoremen's strike hits South Jersey-Philadelphia ports. Here's what we know.

(This story was updated to add new information and a photo gallery.)

A strike by port workers is hitting a key force in the Delaware Valley’s economy.

Ports on both sides of the Delaware River support thousands of jobs and move vast amounts of cargo through the South Jersey-Philadelphia area. But the International Longshoremen’s Association — representing about 25,000 port workers on the East and Gulf coasts —– went on strike when a contract expired at midnight Sept. 30.

“The major issues at hand are wage increases, automation, and technology,” according to a statement from PhilaPort, which promotes the shipping sector along Pennsylvania's waterfront.

In South Jersey, picket lines went up Tuesday at two port facilities in Camden — the Broadway and Balzano terminals.

South Jersey Port Corp., which oversees ports in Camden, Paulsboro and Salem, noted that ILA members "service vessels at our ports on behalf of our stevedores."

"We continue to monitor the ongoing negotiations [between representatives of the ILA, shippers and terminal operators) and look forward to a speedy and beneficial conclusion," said South Jersey Port Corp., a quasi-governmental agency.

PhilaPort, which reported shutdowns at four of its terminals on the river's Pennsylvania side, said it's unclear how long the work stoppage will last.

“Our hope is for a speedy resolution,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

South Jersey Port Corp. said it's working with union leadership and Camden County law enforcement agencies "to ensure that (pickets) have a safe space to demonstrate in an orderly fashion."

ILA members on local picket lines, including some who've worked on South Jersey's waterfront for about 50 years, deferred comment to union leadership in New York City.

But outside the Balzano Marine Terminal next to the Battleship New Jersey, striking workers expressed determination to reach their objective as they stood near a table with donuts, pretzels and beverages.

Outside both terminals, workers carried signs that read "Automation hurts families” and “Workers over machines." Some wore T-shirts that declared "Corporate greed vs. worker rights."

PhilaPort said contract talks have been underway since late May.

Its statement called Philadelphia’s ports “an essential hub” that “directly contributes to 13,000 jobs in the region.”

In South Jersey, significant cargo sectors include steel, recycled metals, cocoa beans, cement, gypsum and sand, according to the South Jersey Port Corp.

The Pennsylvania ports handle wintertime fruits and vegetables, paper towels, furniture and other items. Two facilities that handle auto imports continue to operate.

The strike threat is casting a shadow over a year that started strong for South Jersey shippers.

South Jersey Port Corp. in June reported 2024 had a “robust” start “driven by high demand and record rail volume.”

It said overall cargo activity rose by 16% in this year’s first quarter.

“Steel stood out with a 55% increase at the Camden terminals,” said the port corporation, which also noted an upsurge for wood products.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Longshoremen's strike hits South Jersey-Philadelphia ports. Here's what we know.