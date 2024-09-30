Washington Township High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Honor to induct four new members

The Washington Township High School Department of Athletics will induct four new members into its Athletic Coaches Hall of Honor during a ceremony on Oct. 10.

The inductees are Bruce Burdsall (track and field), Glinnie Elmore (gymnastics and diving), Michael Hudock (boys and girls bowling) and Barbara McBrearty (boys and girls volleyball).

The ceremony will be held in the Pride Pavilion, adjacent to Tom Brown Field, at 4 p.m. before the Washington Township football game against Rancocas Valley at 6 p.m.

“Our WTHS community is proud to honor four exemplary coaches who all have contributed to the success of hundreds of student-athletes during their careers at WTHS,” Director of Athletics Kevin Murphy said. “Coach Burdsall, Coach Elmore, Coach Hudock, and Coach McBrearty all have positively impacted our athletic community in many ways, winning championships in their arenas, and celebrating student success on and off the field.”

Following the reception and induction ceremony, the four coaches will be honored on the field prior to the football game and will take part in a ceremonial coin toss.

The reception is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased for $10, which includes a dinner buffet in the Pride Pavilion. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Sandy Pfizenmayer at (856) 589-8500, ext. 7219, or email to spfizenmayer@wtps.org .

Established in 2019, the Athletic Coaches Hall of Honor celebrates the contributions made by coaches to the WTHS interscholastic athletic program. The four newest inductees join Frank Albanese, Tom Brown, John Bush, Frank Consiglio, Donna Costa, Tony DeLucas, Jim Gorman, Harvey MacNeill, Tom Patterson, Tony Procopio, Mickey Shaw, Dawn Bunting, and MaryAnn Shivers, who were inducted in the 2019 class.

