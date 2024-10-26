Open in App
    Courier News

    South Brunswick police issue warning about high-end vehicle thefts in these neighborhoods

    By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UU5pv_0wMyYD2g00

    SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Police are warning residents about a pattern of attempted car thefts in the township over the past month.

    On three occasions police said they have responded to homeowners' reports of suspicious activity in the Beekman Manor and Deans Pond Crossing Developments.

    In each case, the homeowner reports someone trying to enter their home through a first-floor window. The suspects have all fled when confronted by yelling and calling the police. Detectives believe these attempted burglaries mirror a crime pattern around the state.

    "Young suspects have a list of cars they are looking for and drive around neighborhoods trying to find them. If they see a car they want, they will try to break into the home hoping to find the key fob," Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover said.

    The suspects typically target between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

    More: Gov. Murphy signs bill strengthening penalties for home burglaries. Will it help?

    To combat this rise in attempted thefts, residents are encouraged to:

    • Park vehicles in the garage overnight, if feasible
    • Store car keys in covert/unusual locations
    • Install surveillance cameras/flood lights to oversee the driveway
    • Call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646 to report any suspicious vehicles driving slowly through neighborhoods, especially during the overnight hours.

    Anyone with information on the cases should contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover at 732-329-4000 ext. 7471 or by email at thoover@sbpdnj.net .

    Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

    Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Brunswick police issue warning about high-end vehicle thefts in these neighborhoods

