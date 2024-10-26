South Brunswick police issue warning about high-end vehicle thefts in these neighborhoods

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Police are warning residents about a pattern of attempted car thefts in the township over the past month.

On three occasions police said they have responded to homeowners' reports of suspicious activity in the Beekman Manor and Deans Pond Crossing Developments.

In each case, the homeowner reports someone trying to enter their home through a first-floor window. The suspects have all fled when confronted by yelling and calling the police. Detectives believe these attempted burglaries mirror a crime pattern around the state.

"Young suspects have a list of cars they are looking for and drive around neighborhoods trying to find them. If they see a car they want, they will try to break into the home hoping to find the key fob," Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover said.

The suspects typically target between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

To combat this rise in attempted thefts, residents are encouraged to:

Park vehicles in the garage overnight, if feasible

Store car keys in covert/unusual locations

Install surveillance cameras/flood lights to oversee the driveway

Call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646 to report any suspicious vehicles driving slowly through neighborhoods, especially during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information on the cases should contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover at 732-329-4000 ext. 7471 or by email at thoover@sbpdnj.net .

