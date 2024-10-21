Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier News

    Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Oct. 20, 2024

    By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Annandale

    • 84 Westgate Drive #203. $559,900.

    Bloomsbury

    • 58 Hawks Schoolhouse Road. $435,000.

    Califon

    • 7 Fieldview Lane. $2,050,000.

    Clinton

    • 64 Grayrock Road. $682,500.
    • 7 Sam Bonnell Drive. $251,000.

    Flemington

    • 1 Smith Road. $960,000.
    • 10 Chestnut Trail. $730,000.
    • 10 Tiffany Drive. $1,099,000.
    • 14 Winding Way. $606,500.
    • 159 Pennsylvania Ave. $440,000.
    • 3 Stover Way. $826,000.
    • 6 Woznicki Court. $410,000.
    • 7 Allen St. $350,000.
    • 904 Wetherburn Court. $300,000.

    Frenchtown

    • 1132 County Road #519. $421,000.

    High Bridge

    • 65 W Main St. $100,000.

    Lambertville

    • 250 N Union St. $492,500.
    • 30 Mount Airy Village Road. $450,000.
    • 55 S Union St. $609,000.
    • 8 Northfield Court. $760,000.

    Lebanon

    • 2 Canterbury Lane. $680,000.
    • 136 Conover Terrace #8046. $3,670,000.

    Oldwick

    • 24 Round Top Road. $1,350,000.
    • 36 Potterstown Road. $1,300,000.

    Pittstown

    • 171 Oak Grove Road. $400,000.
    • 352 Mechlin Corner Road. $870,000.

    Stockton

    • 36 Hewitt Road. $250,000.

    Three Bridges

    • 377 Burdock Court. $280,000.

    Whitehouse Station

    • 15 Stonehouse Drive. $925,000.
    • 666 Route 523. $500,000.

    Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hunterdon County home sales for the week of Oct. 20, 2024

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy