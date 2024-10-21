Open in App
    Courier News

    Middlesex County home sales for the week of Oct. 20, 2024

    By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Asbury (Warren County)

    • 486 Bellwood Park Road. $675,000.

    Avenel

    • 336 Remsen Ave. $235,000.

    Carteret

    • 86 Pershing Ave. $400,000.

    Colonia

    • 132 Florence Ave. $586,000.
    • 319 Chain O Hills Road. $615,080.

    Cranbury

    • 17 Brentwood Lane. $1,497,000.
    • 6 Cole Place. $1,279,791.
    • 9 Cole Place. $1,067,119.

    Dayton

    • 58 Wetherwill Way. $750,000.

    Dunellen

    • 118 Jadach Drive. $460,000.
    • 207 Lincoln Ave. $500,000.
    • 314 Walnut St. $518,100.

    East Brunswick

    • 1 Hemlock Court. $1,150,000.
    • 11 Margaret Place. $999,000.
    • 11 Red Coat Drive. $850,000.
    • 16 Pilgrim Run. $810,000.
    • 3 Addington Court. $880,000.
    • 33 Rath Lane. $680,000.
    • 38 Windsong Circle. $660,000.
    • 419 Danbury Lane. $185,580.
    • 807 Commons Drive. $383,000.

    Edison

    • 10 Hector Ave. $936,748.
    • 109 Linda Lane. $654,000.
    • 111 Ovington Ave. $510,000.
    • 12 Skytop Road. $777,000.
    • 217 Penn Ave. $465,000.
    • 294 College Drive. $270,000.
    • 37 Lavender Drive. $875,000.
    • 37 Nelson Ave. $309,000.
    • 393 Pierson Ave. $525,000.
    • 40 Eardley Road. $400,000.
    • 40 Stephenville Parkway. $985,000.
    • 41 Craig St. $430,000.
    • 4602 Stonehedge Road. $775,000.
    • 66 Ellmyer Road. $995,000.
    • 1103 Woodhaven Drive. $350,000.
    • 14 Snowflake Lane. $645,000.
    • 3 Center St. #A. $869,960.
    • 5510 Avenue C. $200,000.
    • 59 Prestwick Way. $490,000.

    Fords

    • 30 Hamilton Ave. $404,000.
    • 478 Crows Mill Road. $375,000.

    Iselin

    • 108 W Edward St. $545,000.
    • 1810 Woodbridge Commons Way. $315,000.
    • 25 Creemer Ave. $625,000.
    • 51 Warwick St. $490,000.
    • 93 Hunt St. $516,000.
    • 55 Gill Lane #58. $265,000.

    Jamesburg

    • 18 E Church St. $360,000.
    • 458c Revere Way. $300,995.

    Kendall Park

    • 103 Stillwell Road. $720,000.
    • 132 Andover Drive. $857,500.
    • 14 Carrie Court. $550,000.
    • 25 Tyndall Road. $850,000.
    • 43 Andover Drive. $835,000.
    • 50 Stockton Road. $950,000.

    Keyport (Monmouth County)

    • 13 Ocean Blvd. $289,701.

    Matawan (Monmouth County)

    • 2 Lysbeth Lane. $915,000.
    • 20 Indian Creek Road. $610,000.
    • 7 Alder Court. $715,000.

    Metuchen

    • 12 Herold Place. $625,000.
    • 26 Home St. $995,000.
    • 61 Hickory St. $615,000.

    Milltown

    • 332 Clay St. $750,000.
    • 60 Clay St. $460,000.

    Monroe Township

    • 124 Valencia Drive. $490,000.
    • 148 Starlight Drive. $654,340.
    • 150 Starlight Drive. $654,340.
    • 16 Chichester Road. $700,000.
    • 18 Wakefield Court. $550,000.
    • 188 Dey Grove Road. $643,000.
    • 195b Newport Road. $345,000.
    • 228 Matchaponix Ave. $925,000.
    • 271 Cranbury Half Acre Road. $840,000.
    • 382 Daisy Court. $525,000.
    • 46 Longwood Drive. $777,000.
    • 48 Longwood Drive. $803,990.
    • 50 Cherry Blossom Drive. $780,000.
    • 60 Beth Page Drive. $850,000.
    • 61 Longwood Drive. $882,000.
    • 8 London Drive. $495,000.

    New Brunswick

    • 111 Peyton Place. $721,290.
    • 113 Peyton Place. $718,015.
    • 115 Peyton Place. $556,940.
    • 117 Peyton Place. $558,390.
    • 123 Peyton Place. $551,940.
    • 127 Peyton Place. $664,280.
    • 15 Delavan Court. $240,000.
    • 96 Renaissance Lane. $342,000.

    North Brunswick

    • 1026 Schmidt Lane. $405,000.
    • 1115 Stony Brook Way. $511,000.
    • 1545 Edly Cove Court. $950,000.
    • 3 Mink Run Court. $825,000.
    • 302 N Oak Blvd. $311,500.
    • 3601 Birchwood Court. $279,125.

    Old Bridge

    • 10 Carnation Way. $896,198.
    • 10 Vinca Way. $938,632.
    • 132 Valentino Drive. $719,900.
    • 138 Valentino Drive. $719,900.
    • 17 Everly St. $605,000.
    • 2 Carnation Way. $759,855.
    • 25 Karl Drive. $651,000.
    • 45 Dahlia Lane. $926,789.
    • 49 Dahlia Lane. $933,040.
    • 51 Dahlia Lane. $943,198.
    • 61 Dahlia Lane. $926,711.
    • 65 Dahlia Lane. $948,276.
    • 6320 Falston Circle #20. $570,000.

    Parlin

    • 1 Kosmoski Terrace. $480,000.
    • 109 Taft Place. $504,750.
    • 76 Kierst St. $650,000.

    Perth Amboy

    • 100 Madison Ave. $609,000.
    • 309 Watson Ave. #311. $550,000.
    • 412 Meredith St. $435,000.
    • 616 Elizabeth St. $570,000.
    • 797 Forbes Ave. $527,000.
    • 368 Rector St. #503. $430,000.

    Piscataway

    • 165 Middlesex Ave. $585,000.
    • 17 N Randolphville Road. $310,000.
    • 2 Jersey Ave. $680,000.
    • 210 Rock Ave. $415,000.
    • 26 Canterbury Court. $415,000.
    • 371 Stelton Road. $166,573.
    • 424 Oxford St. $470,000.
    • 543 Doral Court. $490,000.
    • 6 Bret St. $487,500.
    • 6 Whispering Pines Way. $965,000.
    • 97 Mitchell Ave. $138,500.

    Plainsboro

    • 1313 Aspen Drive. $375,000.
    • 19 Birch Drive. $1,225,000.
    • 6 Okeson St. $948,000.
    • 40 Riverwalk. $899,999.

    Princeton (Mercer County)

    • 164 Windham Court. $746,000.
    • 2230 Windrows Drive. $275,000.
    • 5 Cranberry Court. $810,000.
    • 501 Somerset Court. $632,000.

    Sayreville

    • 123 Bissett St. $726,000.
    • 17 Harrison St. $430,000.
    • 41 Canal St. $515,000.

    South Amboy

    • 194 Orchard Ave. $300,000.
    • 217 Thompson St. $730,000.
    • 42 Mercury Circle. $460,000.
    • 890 Highway 35. $295,000.
    • 100 John T O’Brien Blvd. #320. $275,000.

    South Plainfield

    • 12 Bori Drive. $683,000.
    • 314 Hillside Ave. $400,000.
    • 314 Wadsworth Ave. $597,000.
    • 426 S Plainfield Ave. $471,000.

    South River

    • 24 Bright St. $594,000.
    • 38 Armstrong Ave. $315,000.
    • 8 James St. $523,000.

    Spotswood

    • 65 Jefferson Drive. $330,000.

    Woodbridge

    • 1008 Maple Hill Drive. $495,250.
    • 306 Regency Place. $3,310,000.
    • 327 Cricket Lane. $270,000.
    • 170 Overlook Court #A. $210,000.
    • 75 Golden Square #A. $382,000.

    Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Oct. 20, 2024

