    honeygrow opens another Central Jersey location

    By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    BRIDGEWATER – honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based "fast-casual restaurant," has opened its eighth New Jersey location at Chimney Rock Crossing at the intersection of Route 22 and Chimney Rock Road.

    “For close to 10 years, New Jersey has been an incredible state for honeygrow and we’re beyond excited to have Bridgewater open,” says Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re continuing to scour both north and south New Jersey for more opportunities.”

    honeygrow 's menu offers six stir-fry options, six salads, and its exclusive honeybars for dessert.

    The menu allows customers to customize the orders with a protein (steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu or egg) with egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, rice noodles or a salad base of kale, romaine, or arugula.

    Customers can also choose among a range of sauces, dressings, add-ins and garnishes, including vegetables, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0FdS_0wEOVCgY00

    For dessert, the restaurant offers its honeybar, a blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings.

    More: Bridgewater auctioning new liquor license for Commons mall

    For a limited time, honeygrow will also be offering a sriracha tahini stir-fry and a chocolate mousse honeybar.

    honeygrow's other New Jersey locations are Old Bridge , Toms River, Marlton, Hamilton, New Brunswick (on the Rutgers campus), Hoboken and Cherry Hill.

    honeygrow is in the eastern portion of Chimney Rock Crossing on the eastern side of Chimney Rock Road, the same side as Nordstrom Rack and Saks Off Fifth

    It occupies a 2,000-square-foot space next to Crumbl Cookies, Club Pilates and Evolve Spa.

    Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: honeygrow opens another Central Jersey location

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    who me?
    1d ago
    Come to Middletown! We need new restaurants and shopping
    View all comments
